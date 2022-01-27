The Last Trailer Hitch You Will Ever Need From Aluma-Tow

AutoGuide.com

If you’re hauling more than one trailer, you already know that it can be a real pain in the hitch. One drop height for your boat trailer, one for the quads, one for your RV, and another for the work trailer, and that’s before you decide you want a new truck or that it’s time to give yours a new lift and some bigger tires. Uriah Products and its Aluma-Tow has what you need to make changing trailers and even changing your truck quick and easy, making sure you don’t have a cargo box full of spare hitch parts between uses.

Out With The Old

Having an adjustable hitch mount isn’t a new idea, but the traditional adjustable hitch mount has some serious flaws. Weight, for a start. Have fun removing that mass of steel to put it in your truck bed. Most traditional adjustable mounts use massive nuts and bolts to lock in place, too, and that means you need to bring oversized wrenches everywhere you go to adjust the hitch or change the ball. If those nuts aren’t seized in place.

They can do the job but they’re far from convenient. Carrying multiple hitch balls and mounts with different drop heights is even more of a pain in the bedside, taking up space in your truck, bouncing around and damaging the box, leaving you hunting for the right size, and getting rusty when you’re not even using them.

In With The New

The Aluma-Tow from Uriah is an adjustable hitch mount that lets you quickly and easily drop your hitch mount and even swap out your hitch ball. The rugged hitch makes switching between trailers, and even switching vehicles, quick, easy, and simple, and the most popular model comes in at a lightweight 22 lbs.

Aluma-Tow uses a patented design that makes hitch height adjustment a breeze. Forget about lugging big wrenches to take apart and re-fasten massive adjustable hitch bolts, Aluma-Tow swaps heights and hitch balls with just one key. One keyed alike locking pin for safety and security holds the hitch mount in your truck’s receiver hitch. Two more pins – one keyed alike lock and one with a standard cotter pin – hold the hitch ball and mount at the height you need.

Fully Adjustable and Interchangeable

But what about swapping the hitch ball? Swapping balls is done without tools too. Aluma-Tow’s design uses another pin to hold the hitch ball locked firmly in place and that pin is held in by the hitch mount so it can’t come loose while you’re towing. Two hitch balls can be held in the mount at the same time so if there are two sizes you use more frequently, you can leave them loaded and just flip the mount when you switch trailer, all without wrenches.

Holes in the drop section let you adjust the mount in one-inch increments. If you need a rise rather than a drop, flip the mount in the receiver and you can go up instead of down, giving you huge flexibility between different trailers for work and play. If you’re not towing a trailer and don’t want that shin-breaking hitch ball sticking out behind your pickup, you can reverse the drop mount, hiding it under the hitch instead of leaving it sticking out.

Aluma-Tow’s UT623410 is its most popular offering, giving you up to a six-inch drop (or 6 3/4-inch rise), but eight-inch drops (and 8 3/4-inch raises) are also available letting you pick the size you need to work with your truck. Extra height for your lifted pickup and a lower height (and rise) if you’re at stock height or lower. The interchangeable hitch mounts are available in standard 2-inch, but you can get 2.5-inch receivers for your oversized truck hitch.

Exceeds The Towing Weight Standard

Aluma-Tow’s adjustable hitch receivers can handle up to 12,000 lbs towing and are tested to meet or exceed SAE J684 towing standards, giving you flexibility and durability for nearly any pickup or SUV. The standard Aluma-Tow adjustable hitch receiver is made from an aircraft-quality aluminum alloy that gives you a lightweight solution heavy on style, corrosion resistance, and heavy-duty trailer handling.

The Aluma-Tow Ultra offers a different look. This one wears a black anodized finish to stand up to the worst weather as well as boat launching and retrieval. It has stainless steel hitch balls and locks made from 304 stainless to help it stand up to saltwater use.

Each adjustable hitch receiver from Aluma-Tow comes with three interchangeable hitch balls, in the common 1 7/8, 2, and 2 5/16-inch sizes. The kit comes with two locking hitch pins that are keyed alike so you aren’t hunting for the right key when you need to unlock. Select Aluma-Tow adjustable receivers also come with a plastic storage case that gives you a secure and convenient place to put your hitch when it’s not in use, putting every part in its place for next time.

Based in Springfield, MO, Uriah Products has been a leader in the trailer and tow industry since 2004, making and selling trailer repair parts to help owners make their own repairs quickly and easily. The Aluma-Tow came to be when co-founder Don Jacobs saw the need for an adjustable hitch that was simple as well as affordable but didn’t sacrifice quality. Since inventing the Aluma-Tow in 2015, the adjustable hitch receiver has become the company’s best-selling product line, offering value-added features to help recreational and business trailer users get the job done.

*This is a sponsored article for Aluma-Tow