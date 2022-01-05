The Sony Car is Getting Closer to Reality as the New VISION-S 02 is Unveiled

AutoGuide.com

Get ready for all the Walkman, PlayStation, and Betamax jokes. Sony is about to endeavour into the world of automobile manufacturing.

Branded under the name Sony Mobility Inc., the new company is hoping to be established by spring of this year, although it is unclear just when exactly we will see the first vehicles brought to production.

Sony is labelling the brand’s automobile developments as VISION-S and has been sure to include all the usual electric vehicle buzzwords like future mobility, autonomous driving, and human/machine interface.

So far, Sony Mobility Inc. has introduced two concepts, the previously unveiled VISION-S 01, and the newer VISION-S 02 which was debut last night at CES. Below we have a quick overview of each vehicle.

VISION-S 02

The newest member of the family is the VISION-S 02, which is an all-electric SUV. Being a three-row, seven-passenger crossover, it will inevitably be compared to the Tesla Model Y, although it is slightly larger and splits the difference between the Model Y and the Model X.

Inside, the entire dashboard is a series of display screens which have been better integrated into the vehicle’s design than some of its competitors.

Being an SUV, the vehicle comes with all-wheel drive, powered by a set of 200 kW motors (one up front and one in the rear). Ground clearance is a non-SUV like 6.2-inches, so don’t expect the VISION-S 02 to be ready to attack the local off-road trails like the Rivian R1S.

VISION-S 01

The VISION-S 01 is a fastback sedan that will take aim at the likes of the Tesla Model S, Audi e-tron GT, and Porsche Taycan. What the exact pricing and performance of the VISION-S 01 will be by production is unclear at this time, but Sony does have some estimates.

It is an attractive fastback four-door that is instantly recognizable as an EV, thanks to an exterior design that conforms to current styling trends. The VISION-S 01 has a similar interior to that of its SUV sibling that looks premium and includes the full-dash display screens.

The car will be all-wheel drive thanks to a pair of 200kW motors and Sony is estimating the 5,180 lbs. vehicle will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 149 mph.

