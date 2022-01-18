Toyota Teases New Large SUV: We Evaluate the Possibilities

AutoGuide.com

Today’s news is brought to you by the word cryptic. As in the cryptic nature of the teaser Toyota just sent out.

A three sentence, 19 word press release was sent to us with the picture shown above. It simply read “Something big is coming to the Toyota SUV lineup. A clear picture will come into view soon. Stay tuned.”

So what could it be? Well, clearly, it is a large SUV, and judging by the attached teaser image, it is not a sloping roof SUV coupe. That leaves one of four possibilities; a new 4Runner, a new Land Cruiser, a new Sequoia, or a completely new SUV. Let’s explore each possibility

New Land Cruiser?

The thoughts of it being the new Land Cruiser make sense since an all-new version of the large SUV was just introduced. But, sadly, we already know the Land Cruiser is not coming to North America (as a Toyota at least), so this is unlikely the vehicle.

New Sequoia?

This is a strong possibility as the current Sequoia has been on the market since the 2008 model year. That’s an unbelievable 15 years since its last full refresh. Plus, the Toyota Tundra in-which it is based on was recently overhauled. So maybe it is this.

New 4Runner?

Like the Sequoia, the current 4Runner generation has been around awhile, 13 years and counting. It didn’t get reborn along with the Tacoma for the 2016 model year, so it’s overdue for an overhaul. This could also very possibly be it.

Larger Crossover?

Our final guess could be an all-new crossover to slot above the Toyota Highlander. Something more the size of the Chevrolet Traverse and Volkswagen Atlas. Does Toyota need a fifth, three row vehicle? Maybe, as we have always commented on the Highlander having a tight third row and not everyone wants to step all the way up to the body-on-frame Sequoia.