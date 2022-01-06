VinFast Introduces 3 New SUVs, Sets Pricing and Renames 2 Others

AutoGuide.com

VinFast is on an unprecedented trajectory with an ambitious plan, the likes of which we haven’t seen before.

Only four years old, the Vietnamese automotive company is backed by the VinGroup conglomerate and currently manufacturers gasoline powered vehicles sold exclusively in its homeland. But the aim is rapid international expansion with an entirely new range of all-electric SUVs.

That’s right, not one, not two, but five all-new EV SUVs that span five different market segments. The goal is for them to begin arriving in North America and Europe later this year. It’s an ambitious plan, but one that is backed by billions of dollars in investments.

VinFast VF8 and VF9

Previous, we have been shown the large VF e36 three row electric SUV that is now renamed the VF9. The other vehicle we are familiar with is the VF8, previously called the VF e35, that appears to be either a large compact or small mid-size crossover. Pricing for these models has been announced, with the VF9 starting at $56,000 USD and the VF8 beginning at $41,000 USD.

VinFast VF7

Today, the brand introduced the rest of the lineup, the VF7, the VF6, the VF5. The VF7 is a compact SUV, aimed at one of the hottest segments which includes competitors like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV-4.

VinFast VF6

The VF6 is a smaller SUV, aimed at the likes of the Subaru Crosstrek and Kia Seltos.

VinFast VF5

Finally, the VF5 is the smallest member of the family, aimed to battle the Hyundai Kona EV.

How this will all play out is anyone’s guess, as this is a very ambitious plan for rapid growth. We wish VinFast nothing but success though, as the more mainstream EV offerings there are on the market, the better for consumers. We can’t wait for the first VinFast vehicles arrive on our shores so we can evaluate this new manufacturer for ourselves.

