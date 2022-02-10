2022 Ford Bronco Everglades is a Ripsnorkeling Adventurer

AutoGuide.com

Snorkels and winches and sandy new paintjobs, oh my!

Ford keeps fleshing out the Bronco family. Just last month we saw the Bronco Raptor for the first time, and now we have this, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades.

Like the Raptor, the Bronco Everglades is based on the four-door shell. This one should be a bit rarer than the high-po Bro’ though, since Ford is calling it a special edition. What’s more, it will only be available to those with existing Bronco reservation holders.

So what makes the Everglades special? Think of it as a sort of Badlands Plus. Ford starts with the 2.3-liter turbocharged four cylinder engine, good for 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, and hooks it up to the 10-speed automatic found in the rest of the lineup. Then comes the Sasquatch package, which features 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in meaty 35-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires. From there, Ford gives the Everglades its own unique look with squared-off wheel arches, and an available model-exclusive Desert Sand paint color (pictured). There’s a sizeable roof rack as well, complete with crossbars. You won’t miss the big Everglades graphics aft of the front wheels either.

A modular front bumper with safari bar is standard, and it includes a WARN winch. Rated to a maximum 10,000 pounds and featuring a 100-foot synthetic line, the winch is there for what Ford says are “situations when Bronco Everglades or another vehicle needs extra traction beyond what the tires and engine can provide.”

The other major update to the exterior snakes along the passenger-side A-pillar. The Ford-designed snorkel system includes a novel reversible plate system, allowing drivers to swap the plates based on the air conditions. Dusty? Blocking plate in front. Clear as can be? Vented front plate. The snorkel, alongside relocating the vents for the axles, transfer case, and transmission, has resulted in a raised water fording height of up to 36.4 inches (925 millimeters).

Inside, the Everglades nets new green contrast stitching, with pops of the color dotting various trim pieces, too. The interior is all vinyl and rubber, so washing it out should be a cinch. In the center of the dashboard, Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment system takes up residency in a 12.0-inch touchscreen.

How much will the Everglade run you? Well, unless you’re already holding a Bronco reservation, that probably doesn’t matter. Nonetheless, the 2022 Bronco Everglades will assume its spot at the top of the Bronco price pyramid—for now—with a starting price of $54,495 in the US. At the time of publication, there was no Canadian release date, and the press release made no mention of the existing reservation requirement in the US. Either way, orders will open in March, with deliveries scheduled in summer.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.