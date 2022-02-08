2023 Chevrolet Blazer Features Tweaked Styling, Better Tech

AutoGuide.com

Chevy’s mid-sizer sees a handful of thoughtful updates ahead of an EV version arriving next year.

Chevrolet on Tuesday revealed the updated 2023 Blazer. The mid-sized crossover has been on sale since 2019, and these updates should keep it fresh in the face of new and improved competitors.

If you’re a fan of the existing Blazer, good news: the Bow Tie folks haven’t messed with the formula a whole lot. The headlights have managed to become even thinner, and now stretch further towards the center of the front fascia. There’s a change-up to the grille surround as well, which now extends into the foglight surrounds, at least on the RS trim Chevy featured in the press release. Updated LED taillights, a handful of new paint colors, and a variety of new wheel designs, ranging from 18 to 21 inches, wrap up the exterior changes.

Inside, Chevrolet is dropping a larger 10.0-inch touchscreen on top of the dashboard, and it’s standard on all trims. This update also adds wireless mirroring functionality for both Android and Apple phones. Speaking of wireless, a Qi pad is standard on the RS and Premier trims, and optional on the LTs. Chevy will continue to offer a 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot, as well. There’s a new interior leather treatment called “Nightshift Blue,” though the company provided zero pictures of it.

SEE ALSO: Subaru Outback vs Chevrolet Blazer Comparison

On the driver assist front, automated emergency braking (with pedestrian detection), forward collision alert, lane-keep assist with lane departure warning, and auto high beams are all standard. Previously, only Premier and RS buyers could option up adaptive cruise control; for 2023, it will be available on all trims.

As before, the Blazer will come with one of two engines, both hooking up to a nine-speed automatic. In America, the 2.0-liter, 228-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder will serve as the base engine for the 2LT, 3LT, and Premier; the 308-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 will be optional on 3LT and Premier, and standard on RS. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims, with two different AWD systems available, including a unique system for the RS.

SEE ALSO: Chevrolet Confirms Electric Blazer and Equinox for 2023

Chevrolet’s press release made no mention of the upcoming electric Blazer (BlazEr?), which the company confirmed last month. While that one shares a name with this SUV, it will run on the dedicated Ultium platform, and arrive next spring.

Sales of the Blazer were down 26 percent year-over-year at the end of 2021, so Chevrolet will no doubt be hoping for these updates to reverse that trend. The refreshed 2023 Chevrolet Blazer will go on sale this summer.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.