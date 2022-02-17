2023 Porsche Macan T Sharpens Four-Cylinder SUV

AutoGuide.com

This is the first application of Porsche’s T—for Touring—badge on a four-door model.

Porsche has expanded the Macan range, with the debut of the Macan T for the 2023 model year. Like other Porsches bearing the T badge—short for Touring, which is also its own badge on the 911 GT3—this new Macan slots in closer to the bottom of the lineup, bundling a host of popular options with the entry-level engine for a sharper, (relatively) lightweight experience.

The Macan’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder saw a slight increase in power as part of last year’s facelift. It now produces 261 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and continues to send that power through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK). A rear-biased all-wheel drive system is standard. With the T-standard Sport Chrono Package, the latest member of the Macan family will spring to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds. Same as the base Macan with SCP, unsurprisingly.

Porsche notes the four-pot slices 130 pounds (59 kilograms) off the front axle weight. We’re still talking about a 4,000-pound crossover, but that weight loss should translate to a sharper front-end than the V6-powered S and GTS. The Macan is still arguably the best-handling model in its class, too—only the Alfa Romeo Stelvio comes close.

Standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) drops the Macan T 0.6 inches (15 millimeters) closer to the ground. The traction control system has been modified for T duty, and buyers who spec the optional adaptive air suspension will find unique, stiffer anti-roll bars. Similarly, the optional Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus features unique tuning, too.

In addition to the big T on the tailgate, car spotters can pick this Macan out of the crowd with its gray mirrors, spoiler, and front bumper trim. It also features 20-inch Macan S split-five-spoke wheels, in a model-unique dark titanium finish. Inside, the T features unique striped Sport-Tex seats, heated and eight-way power-adjustable up front, complete with embossed Porsche crests. A heated GT steering wheel is standard, with silver stitching around its rim and throughout the cabin.

All in, the Macan T sticks to formula Porsche has found success with on the 718 and 911, bundling many of the most-wanted features with the lighter, modestly-powered base model. The German automaker hasn’t announced pricing yet, but we expect the T to land between the Macan ($56,250 / $60,000 CAD) and Macan S ($66,750 / $72,100 CAD), but closer to the latter. That’s the case with the 718. The 2023 Porsche Macan T order books will open this spring.

