Harbor Freight Recall Affects a Half Million Pittsburgh Garage Stools

AutoGuide.com

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced today that retailer Harbor Freight is recalling approximately 478,800 garage stools. The collar under the seat which attaches it to the pillar can break, which can send you, and your head, backwards into the floor.

According to the CPSC,

The swivel seats are red with a 15 to 20-inch pneumatic lift range and have a black storage tray located above the wheels. Product Registration Number CA-44417 can be found on a white label located on the bottom of the seat’s storage tray. The item number is printed on a label on the front of the storage tray and the UPC is printed on a label on the underside.

The seats were sold as Harbor Freight’s Pittsburgh brand between July 2014 and September 2021, and the recall affects the following items:

Item No. UPC 61896 792363618960 46319 193175340764 63456 792363634564

Harbor Freight is contacting all known owners directly, but you can contact them directly at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday: email at [email protected]: or online at https://www.harborfreight.com/customer-service-product-support.html. Click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage for more information (some links were broken at time of writing). You can return the seats to the nearest store for a refund or replacement, or obtain prepaid shipping if that’s not convenient.

The CPSC has received 96 reports of seats breaking and 11 injuries, but many more will not have been reported.