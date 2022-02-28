Biggest SUVs: Top 10

AutoGuide.com

These are the largest (and in-charge-est) SUVs out there.

Maybe you regularly tow a large boat or horse trailer. Maybe you’ve got a whole baseball team’s worth of people to shuttle around. Maybe it’s all of the above. For whatever reason, you need a big SUV. And these, dear reader, are the very biggest.

Sure enough, when rigs start measuring at least 208.9 inches (5,306 millimeters)—the smallest of this crew—it’s far more likely that they ride on a truck-based body-on-frame setup. There is one exception on this list, however. Had we extended the list to a dozen, both the Chevrolet Traverse (205.9 in / 5,230 mm) and Mercedes-Benz GLS (205.0 in / 5,207 mm) would’ve bolstered the crossover ranks.

Here in ascending order are the 10 biggest SUVs you can buy new.

Nissan Armada: 208.9 inches

The Nissan Armada lives up to its name. This massive land boat kicks off our list at a substantial 208.9 inches (5,306 mm) from tip to tail. Available with either rear- or four-wheel drive, every Armada comes with a big 5.6-liter V8 kicking out 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque and a seven-speed automatic. Buyers can choose from the workhorse S trim right through to the fancy-pants Platinum, which features quilted leather seating, dual second-row entertainment screens, and 22-inch alloy wheels. The Armada can tow a maximum of 8,500 pounds when properly equipped; less than some of the competition, but still a substantial amount in the SUV world. Pricing starts right around $50,000 ($70,000 CAD).

Rolls-Royce Cullinan: 210.0 inches

Pass the Grey Poupon. Rolls-Royce cars have long been imposing beasts, so of course the brand’s first SUV would follow suit. Riding on a modified version of the “Architecture of Luxury” platform that underpins the Phantom VIII, the Cullinan is named after the largest gem-quality diamond ever found. The British marque’s first all-wheel drive vehicle has a starting price of over $300,000 USD, and tops out at … well, pretty much whatever you want, since this is practically bespoke. Want a cooling console with champagne flutes and a whiskey decanter? Sure thing, sire. A fiber-optic headliner with an accurate recreation of a part of the night sky of your choosing? Make it so. An electronic tow hitch to keep the rear looking tidy when you’re not towing your prize-winning horse? But of course. Under the acres of hood sits a 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 producing either 563 or 592 horsepower. “Adequate,” as the old saying goes.

Infiniti QX80: 210.2 inches

SEE ALSO: 2018 Infiniti QX80 Review

The fancier version of the Nissan Armada is this, the Infiniti QX80. The nosejob accounts for the extra length, giving the QX80 a more attractive visage, to our eyes anyway. That’s the biggest difference, however; beyond the looks, the QX80 and Armada are remarkably similar —or uncomfortably so, depending on your point of view. There’s the same 5.6-liter V8 behind the grille, same seven-speed automatic, and same focus on smooth cruising. For 2022 Infiniti dropped in a 12.3-inch touchscreen for a smoother, simplified infotainment experience, complete with wireless phone mirroring for both major platforms. Unless you’re set on those looks, the QX80’s steep $72,000 starting price makes it a tough sell against its sibling, however.

Chevrolet Tahoe: 210.7 inches

Get ready for an onslaught of big GM SUVs. The Chevrolet Tahoe is first on the list, but it and its siblings make up no less than half of this list. Baby brother here comes in at 210.7 inches (5,334 mm), gaining a few inches as part of its 2021 revamp. A redesigned rear suspension has opened up far more third-row space, a typical Tahoe bugbear. Now, even adults can get comfy out back, with 38.2 inches (970 mm) of headroom and 36.7 inches (932 mm) of legroom. Buyers have a few different engine options available in either two- or four-wheel form, including a pair of V8s. The Tahoe’s secret weapon is its smooth 3.0-liter turbodiesel, however; it’s barely any slower than the V8s, matches the 6.2’s torque figure (460 lb-ft), and does about 50-percent better fuel economy.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer: 214.7 inches

SEE ALSO: Jeep Grand Wagoneer vs Cadillac Escalade Comparison

Jeep brought back a storied nameplate for 2022 with the one-two punch of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Unlike the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee, these wagons are the same basic vehicle; the regular Wagoneer does battle with the afore-mentioned Tahoe, while the Grand goes after the Escalade. To that end, the Wagoneer uses Jeep’s venerable 5.7-liter, 392-horsepower V8, whereas the Grand Wagoneer employs the larger, 6.4-liter eight-pot, spitting out 471 horsepower. Both engines hook up to a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic. Go for the fanciest of the fancy Wagoneer and it’ll have almost as many screens as gears: seven, yes, seven screens. Other important numbers include 8,260 (pounds; towing capacity), 15 (mpg; combined), and $89,995 ($101,495 CAD).

Ford Expedition Max: 221.9 inches (tie)

SEE ALSO: 2019 Ford Expedition Pros and Cons

The Ford Expedition ditches the V8 approach of its cross-town rivals by going all-in on the EcoBoost V6. The largest Blue Oval SUV you can buy comes with a 3.5-liter V6 in one of two states of tune, with the more powerful option producing 440 hp and a V8-beating 510 lb-ft of torque. Ford offers the big Ex in a variety of flavors, from budget-conscious XL through to the lux King Ranch trim. For 2022, the Expedition is available in the new Timberline trim, which gives it an extra dash of off-road ability thanks to 32-inch all-terrain tires, 10.6 inches of ground clearance, and unique suspension tuning. At 221.9 inches (5,636 mm) in Expedition Max form, it’s exactly as big as another SUV…

Lincoln Navigator L: 221.9 inches (tie)

As a luxury-minded SUV on the same platform, it’s no surprise the Lincoln Navigator (in long-wheelbase L form) is the same length as the Expedition, too. The standard bearer of wedding and prom transportation, the Navigator is a smooth cruiser, with a barely-audible EcoBoost V6 … somewhere, under that big hood. The interior isn’t as cutting-edge as the Escalade or as tech-heavy as the Grand Wagoneer. Instead, Lincoln does classic American luxury, mixing leather, chrome, and real wood in a way that feels timeless. A superb Revel sound system gives riders a concert-level experience, while the air suspension keeps them isolated from the outside world. It might be fancy, but the Navigator will still tow up to 9,200 lb when properly equipped, just like its Ford relative.

GMC Yukon XL: 225.2 inches

We’re back in GM territory for the rest of the list. The GMC Yukon XL is the extended version of the GMC’s body-on-frame SUV, with more length aft of the front doors. The stretch gives wayback passengers even more legroom, while the cargo space goes from 41.5 cubic feet with all the seats up, to a cavernous 144.7 cubes with the rear two rows folded flat. Of course, the Yukon XL continues to come in all the main flavors as the shorter model, like the off-road-oriented AT4 and premium Denali—the latter of which gets its own dashboard design, something unheard of in the business. Best of all, the same engine options exist, including 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8s, and the 3.0-liter turbo-diesel V6.

Chevrolet Suburban: 225.7 inches

How do we describe the Suburban? Well, take everything we said above about the GMC Yukon XL, and swap a Bow Tie onto the grille.

Whether you want the GMC or the Chevrolet really does come down to aesthetics, and another inch or so of third-row space. The ‘Burb doesn’t offer a Denali, but the High Country is pretty darned fancy these days, with generous lashings of chrome, available second-row entertainment, and power-folding seats. The Suburban swaps in a Z71 trim instead of the AT4, as well. Of note, the latter isn’t available with the excellent diesel engine. Depending on trim and drivetrain, the Suburban can tow up to 8,300 lb.

Cadillac Escalade: 227.0 inches

The Cadillac Escalade is the modern-day standard for American luxury. It arguably has more brand recognition than, well, the actual Cadillac brand. Oh, and at 227.0 inches (5,766 mm) from end to end, it’s impossible to miss on the road. The Escalade shares its body-on-frame platform with the Tahoe, Yukon, and Suburban, but features dramatically different styling inside and out. The interior utilizes a mammoth 37-inch curved display, comprised of three different OLED screens for crystal-clear digital information. It might sound overwhelming, but the whole system is remarkably intuitive. Then there’s the 37-speaker (!!!) AKG sound system, which just might be the best of its kind in the entire industry.

Escalade buyers don’t have to bother themselves with a puny 5.3-liter V8; it’s only the 6.2-liter V8 here for gas buyers. As it is in the others, the 3.0-liter diesel V6 is available here, and it’s our pick for the Escalade. Spec the diesel and the Escalade posts fuel economy figures on par with the brand’s small CT4 sedan. How’s that for progress?

