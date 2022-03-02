Cheap Muscle Cars: Top 10

AutoGuide.com

Are we in the last hurrah of the all-American muscle car? The end of high horsepower at low costs?

As sales continue to shrink and the pool of available options dwindle, it may well be the beginning of the end for the muscle car. But then again, folks have been saying that since the 1970s. Yet, here we are, 50 years later and the Muscle Car is still shredding tires and pounding drag strips.

The genre has survived simply by adapting. Muscle cars got leaner, more efficient and became better all-around vehicles. Four-cylinder engines, adaptive suspensions, and connected car infotainment systems are now all part of the menu. But the facts are the facts and sales are spiralling downward. For the muscle car to continue to survive, it will need to further evolve, most likely adopting electrified drivetrains.

That’s the future though and we’re in the here and now. Today it’s still possible to get plenty of high-powered, gasoline-burning engines in a handful of American motorized steel. In fact, we’ve never seen perfromance like we’re currently witnessing. Want 807 hp? Dodge has a turn key Challenger Jailbreak with a full warranty waiting for you. Want a muscle car that can embarrass supercars on the racetrack? Take a look at the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE or the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Track Pack.

But not all of us have the income to purchase or fuel such monsters. We need muscle cars at the more affordable end of the spectrum. The good news is there are still plenty of choices, some even with traditional V8 engines for less than $40,000. Below we have listed the top 10 cheapest muscle cars, starting with the lowest price.

1. Chevrolet Camaro Coupe (Turbo)

The most affordable muscle car currently on sale is the Chevrolet Camaro 1LS. When equipped with the 2.0-liter engine and six-speed manual transmission, pricing for Chevy’s pony car rings in at an even $25,000. That price nets a 275 hp four-cylinder that produces an impressive 295 lb-ft of torque. Despite being an entry level car, the Camaro still comes with some performance equipment standard like a limited-slip rear differential, six-speed manual transmission, sport suspension, and drive mode selector.

Price USD: $25,000 (1LS 2.0L Turbo)

Price CAD: $29,598 (1LS 2.0L Turbo)

2. Chevrolet Camaro Coupe (V6)

For an extra $2,095, the Camaro can be equipped with a more powerful 335 hp 3.6-liter V6 engine. As an option on the 1LT trim level, the V6 Camaro comes with everything included on the turbocharged four-cylinder 1LS model plus a few extras. Most of the additional features are for passenger comfort and aesthetics rather than performance, like silver painted 18-inch wheels, a power passenger seat, and a SiriusXM radio subscription.

Price USD: $27,095 (1LT 3.6L)

Price CAD: $30,298 (1LT 3.6L)

3. Ford Mustang Ecoboost Fastback

Making its first appearance on our list is the iconic Ford Mustang. A few years shy of the model’s 60th anniversary, the entry level Mustang comes equipped with a powerful 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 310 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque in standard form. There is a high performance EcoBoost engine package that increases power to 330 hp, but that of course costs extra. In standard form, the EcoBoost Fastback includes a six-speed manual transmission, 2-piston front brake calipers, a limited-slip rear differential, and electronic line-lock for epic burnouts.

Price USD: $27,205

Price CAD: $31,895

4. Dodge Challenger SXT

A more traditional muscle car than the Camaro or Mustang, the Dodge Challenger is a large, stylish American coupe. The entry level SXT is priced higher than its cross-town rivals, but is also the only vehicle to come with an automatic transmission as standard equipment. The Challenger also has seating for five people, one more than the Chevy or Ford.

Power comes from Dodge’s ubiquitous 3.6-liter V6 engine, making 303 hp in this application. Power is sent to the rear-wheels via the previously mentioned eight-speed automatic transmission. For a bit more money, it is possible to upgrade to the GT trim level and equip the Challenger with all-wheel drive; something that can’t be done with the Mustang or Camaro.

Price USD: $30,430

Price CAD: $37,165

5. Chevrolet Camaro Coupe LT1

Now we’re getting into the good stuff. The big, brawny V8 powerhouses. To become the V8 price leader, Chevrolet introduced a new trim a few years ago on the Camaro called the LT1. A play on the vehicle’s engine name, the LT1 excludes some of the other performance upgrades found on the more expensive SS trim level to allow customers access to the 455 hp 6.2-liter V8 engine at a lower price. But that’s not to say the Camaro LT1 is not a performer. It still has a six-speed manual transmission, Brembo brakes, limited-slip differential, and of course 455 lb-ft of torque.

Price USD: $34,000

Price CAD: $41,698

6. Dodge Charger GT

A muscle car doesn’t need to be a coupe. A big ol’ American sedan will do just fine when stuffed with the right equipment. The Dodge Charger GT fits this bill. It’s true that the Charger can be had for $2,775 less as the SXT, but that’s more of a rental-car spec vehicle than an entry level muscle car. The 3.6-liter engine in the GT makes an extra 8 hp compared to the SXT, for an even 300 hp. But more importantly, the GT comes equipped with 245/45ZR20 performance all-season tires unlike the SXT that makes due with 215-65R17 touring tires. And if burnouts don’t interest you, like the Challenger, the Charger GT can have all-wheel drive added for an extra $3,000.

Price USD: $35,275

Price CAD: $43,765

7. Ford Mustang GT Fastback

The Mustang GT has been delivering V8 power to the people for decades. And it’s never been better than it is now. The 5.0-liter V8 engine delivers 460 hp and a soundtrack few other engines currently in production can match. More than just a tire-shredder, the GT comes equipped with plenty of performance features like 4-piston front brake calipers, launch control, and selectable power-assisted steering.

If more performance is wanted, the $6,500 GT Performance Package is a great place to start as it upgrades the car’s wheels, tires, brakes, suspension, differential, and electronic controls.

Price USD: $36,285

Price CAD: $41,780

8. Dodge Challenger R/T

Dodge’s price leader in the world of V8 muscle cars is the Challenger R/T. Costing just over $2,000 compared to the Camaro LT1, the Challenger R/T lacks the power of the Chevy pony car, but makes up for it with style. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 still makes a very respectable 375 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. And, unlike the Challenger SXT, the R/T can be equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. Being a true muscle car, the Challenger R/T can be had with a huge variety of performance and style upgrades, including the Shaker Package as shown in the image above.

Price USD: $37,980

Price CAD: $43,060

9. Dodge Charger R/T

If comfort, space, and a V8 soundtrack are top priorities in a muscle car, may we suggest the Dodge Charger R/T. Not the most powerful vehicle on out list, it still packs a 370 hp V8 engine that can roast the rear tires on a moments notice while comfortably transporting four adults – five in a pinch. It also oozes presences, putting every other motorist on notice that this large, menacing-looking American sedan means business.

Price USD: $40,500

Price CAD: $46,665

10. Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

The Camaro, Mustang, and Challenger can all be had with a variety of engines, but no manufacturer gives consumers as much choice as Dodge does. The Challenger can be had with no fewer than 5 different versions of V8 power, ranging from 375 to 807 hp. As we mentioned earlier, the Challenger R/T is a bit down on power compared to its similarly priced rivals. A simple fix for that is to spend a bit more money and get the 485 hp 6.4-liter HEMI V8 found in the Scat Pack. It is a $10,000 increase over the Camaro LT1, but the Challenger does come far better equipped and holds a 30 hp advantage. In fact pricing for the R/T Scat Pack falls right in line with the less powerful Chevrolet Camaro 2SS and the Ford Mustang GT Premium California Special Fastback.

Price USD: $44,155

Price CAD: $56,015

