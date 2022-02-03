Chevrolet Pulls the Plug on Spark After 2022

AutoGuide.com

America’s most affordable car will end production this August.

The sub-compact car club will get a little smaller in a few months. First reported by Cars Direct, Chevrolet has confirmed that its small Spark will cease production in August 2022.

Sadly, this isn’t terribly surprising news. The Spark debuted back in 2016, and last saw a facelift in 2019. Since then, the class has seen cars like the Ford Fiesta, Honda Fit, and Toyota Yaris all bow out. Despite the smaller crowd, the Spark was the only sub-compact to post lower US sales in 2021 versus 2020, its 24,459 tally a 27-percent decrease from the previous year.

The Spark currently holds the crown as the most affordable new car you can buy, in both the US and Canada. At $14,595 ($12,198 CAD) including destination, the itty bitty Bow Tie undercuts the next-cheapest car, the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage, by a little over a grand in the US ($15,640), and a whopping 3.5K in Canada ($15,673 CAD). The Mitsubishi saw its sales up 19 percent last year, totalling 22,741 units. It will inherit the title of most affordable new car later this summer.

This leaves Chevrolet’s car lineup down to three models: Camaro, Corvette, and Malibu. The latter saw its own massive fall in sales last year, dropping 62 percent from 2021 totals. Rumors persist that GM will discontinue the Malibu soon, effectively removing Chevy from the mainstream car market.

