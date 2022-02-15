Ford Releases 3D Printing Blueprints For Maverick Accessory Slots

AutoGuide.com

Want that perfect mini-truck accessory? Build it.

Ford’s little Maverick pickup has had an outsized reception since debuting late last year. As it turns out, people really like the characterful unibody truck—AutoGuide included. One of the Maverick’s most interesting features is its Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS), a series of slots meant for buyers to personalize their interior via accessories. Now Ford has released the blueprints for the FITS slots, encouraging buyers to print their own accessories.

Currently, the FITS slots exist in the under-seat storage bins and on the back of the center console. Ford also sells pre-made FITS accessories, including trash bins, storage dividers, and cupholders. If none of those quite satisfy your needs, however, Ford has released a guide with the exact dimensions of the FITS slots and their surrounding areas. What’s more, the guide includes links to the CAD files for both the bin and center console slots. Creative folks, get designing!

Demand for the Maverick continues to be red-hot. Ford already paused ordering on the first-year models, and has stated it will open up 2023MY orders this summer.

