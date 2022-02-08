Ram Joins Electric Pick-Up Truck Revolution

AutoGuide.com

With Ford and Chevrolet announcing electric pick-up truck entries last year, it was just a matter of time until Ram would join the party.

Ram has now officially thrown the brand’s hat into the Electric Pick-up Truck ring today, announcing the start of the Ram Revolution initiative. As part of this plan, Stellanits’ truck manufacturer is set to bring a Ram 1500 Battery Electric Vehicle by 2024. The first two teaser images of this truck have been unveiled (as shown here), hinting at the future truck’s platform and design language. This is the first step in Ram’s plan to offer an electrified vehicle in most of the brand’s segments by 2025, and have one offering for every segment no later than 2030.

Ram has also launched the RamRevolution.com website, which the company hopes to utilize in gaining feedback from consumers on their wants and needs for an electric truck. It will also be a way to provide insight and potential sneak-peaks to potential customers. To further engage with buyers, Ram is also embarking on what the brand is calling the Ram Real Talk Tour, which will be a series of showcase events held over the next year.