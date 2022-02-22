The Ford Ranger Raptor is Coming to America

AutoGuide.com

North Americans have been missing out. Although we have been spoiled with two generations of Ford F-150 Raptor, and have already been promised the upcoming Bronco Raptor, there is another member of the Raptor family we do not get.

The Ford Ranger Raptor has been tearing up European terrains since it was introduced in 2018. But until now, we didn’t get a taste of this more right-sized Raptor pick-up truck. But that’s about to all change. Ford Europe has just introduced an all-new Ranger Raptor and the best part is, it’s coming to America.

Specific details on the time of its arrival and price have yet to be announced, but what we can tell you are the details of the new truck.

Reworked Chassis and Structure

Being a proper Raptor, the vehicle’s mechanics are reworked and this special edition Ranger looks very different than the regular truck. The actual chassis has been heavily overhauled, including modifications to the C-pillar as well as modifications to the shock tower and rear shock bracket. FOX shock absorbers make an appearance on a Raptor once again, specifically the brand’s 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers.

To ensure the truck isn’t ripped to shreds from the ground up, there’s a front bash plate that’s almost double the size of the standard Ranger’s unit. The engine and transfer case are both protected by shields that also cover other critical components like the radiator, steering system, and front differential. Off course, to leave no doubt in other motorists minds the off-road credentials of this truck, it sports twin tow hooks front and rear.

But the Ranger Raptor is more than just an off-roader. Ford knows it will spend a lot of time driving smooth tarmac, doing mundane errands. The company has programmed all of the vehicle’s components into a set of drive modes for both on-road and off-road duty. When set to on-road, there is the choice between Normal, Sport, and Slippery. The off-road drive modes have a few more options including Rock Crawl, Sand, Mud-Ruts, and Baja.

Power to the People

Enough about the other mechanical components, let’s get to the engine. Under hood there is a an all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 engine. Although power figures haven’t been officially revealed for North America, expect it to be in the ballpark of 392 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. That’s a lot of grunt for a mid-size pick-up truck. The engine also uses an anti-lag system when set to the Baja driving mode. It’s a similar system to that of the Ford GT that will keep spinning the turbochargers for three seconds after lifting off the throttle. This means full power will be ready when getting back on the gas with no turbo-lag to slow the Ranger down.

Of course, a flashy truck like the Raptor needs to heard as much as it needs to be seen. Drivers can select just how loud they want the exhaust to be on the truck, by selecting one of four modes that scale up in terms of noise. It starts with Quiet, followed by Normal, and then Sport. But if waking-up the dead is what’s desired, there is Baja – a mode Ford states is for off-road use only. We’re certain owners will abide to this recommendation.

Europeans will also receive the current 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel engine that is currently in the Ranger Raptor, but don’t expect that power-plant to make it our shores. All vehicles will use a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Matching Interior

Inside, the Raptor features a well appointed black interior with contrast stitching and trim. The front bucket seats look ready to support occupants during off-road shenanigans and the steering wheel has a strip marked at the top center of the wheel to help driver’s get the vehicle straighten up after some serious opposite lock drifting.

A 12.4-inch vertical display screen that dominates the center console. All of the latest audio technology will be included such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Ranger will join the F-150 and Bronco next year according to top Ford executives and we hope the lineup of Raptor-ized vehicles continues at Ford.

