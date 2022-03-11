2021 Ford F-150 Lifted 6 inches by ProComp

AutoGuide.com

If you have a 2021 Ford F-150 and you are looking to add enough height to fit a set of 35-inch tires, the folks at 4WheelParts have you covered with the newest offering from ProComp. The ProComp 6-inch lift kit for the 2021 F-150 comes with all of the components and hardware needed to lift the truck by 6 inches; making enough space to move up to a 33- or 35-inch tire while also increasing ground clearance for off-roading.

Best of all, this kit isn’t just for looks. The ProComp 6-inch lift kit for the 2021 Ford F-150 comes with heavy duty components and a variety of damper options designed to tackle the toughest terrain while maintaining a smooth ride on-road. The kit even includes crossmembers with integrated skid plates, helping to protect the undercarriage when climbing over large rocks and other obstacles that could damage the underside of your F-150.

And you can be confident that ProComp products will work for you. ProComp is the leader in vehicle dynamic testing, which assures compatibility with vehicle safety systems for a safe and compliant ride on the road as well as durability and tuning for off-road performance.

2021 F-150 ProComp 6-inch Lift

The ProComp 6-inch lift kit for the 2021 Ford F-150 from 4WheelParts is a direct fit kit, including everything needed for installation. Key features of the kit are the heavy duty steering knuckles, differential drop brackets, a sway bar drop bracket, cam eccentric and bolts, rear lift blocks with U-bolts and your choice of four different damper options. The steering knuckles help to maintain steering geometry, the different drop brackets eliminate differential windup, the sway bar brackets reduce side to side flex, the cam eccentric allows easy alignment and the rear lift blocks lead to a level front-to-rear profile. As for the different damper options, ProComp offers four different levels of performance, each of which can be paired with the company’s Pro Series Upper Control Arms for improved ride quality and drivability.

All of the structural components are made from 3/16-inch steel, as is the crossmember with the integrated skid plate under the front differential.

Damper Options

The base ProComp 6-inch lift kit for the 2021 F-150 comes with the Pro-X twin tube shocks while the first upgrade option adds Pro-M monotube rear shocks, both of which retain the factory-tuned struts for factory-like ride quality. Those 2021 F-150 owners who want better off-road performance can get the ProComp 6-inch lift kit with the Pro-M front struts and rear shocks while the top-of-the-line option comes with ProComp Pro-VST 2.5-inch coilovers.

Regardless of the damper selected, this ProComp lift kit will provide 2021 Ford F-150 owners with loads more ground clearance along with improved approach and departure angles, making it a far better off-roader. It will also allow you to comfortably run a 33- or 35-inch tire, providing a much more rugged look without compromising ride quality and on-road manners.

Price and Availability

The ProComp 6-inch lift kit from 4WheelParts has a MAP price starting at $1,917.92 with the Pro-X twin tube shocks while the kit with the Pro-M monotube shocks starts at $1,977.82.

Adding the front Pro-M monotube struts lifts the price to $2,211.90 while the coilover package starts at $3,529.93. Every damper option can be equipped with the Pro Series Upper Control Arms for $700.

The ProComp 6-inch lift kits for the 2021 Ford F-150 are available now from 4WheelParts.com with the Pro-X twin tube and Pro-M monotube damper options, while the Pro-VST coilover kits will be offered in the future.