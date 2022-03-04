2023 Kia Sportage Hands-On Preview: 5 Things We Learned About the Dramatic New SUV

AutoGuide.com

Kia’s oldest model will see a dramatic update this year.

The Kia Sportage has been a mainstay of the brand’s lineup since the ’90s. Now competing in the hyper-competitive compact crossover segment, the current model is, well, a little too compact when measuring up to the competition. Such is the pace of the segment. “It’s just missing any truly stand-out features to push it ahead of the pack” we said when we reviewed the 2021 Sportage.

Kia is looking to change that with the 2023 model. We spent a short time poking around a pre-production example at Kia Canada’s main office, ahead of a drive in the EV6 (more on that next week). Larger, better equipped, and with styling that’s sure to draw attention, the Sportage is ditching its wallflower persona. Here’s what we learned ahead of the crossover’s spring launch:

Let’s talk about those looks

We can’t talk about the new Sportage without starting with the styling. It’s hard to believe, but the current model was considered daring when it launched, with its high-set headlights. The 2023 model is on a whole other level.

The Tiger Nose grille is much larger than before, with two arrow-shaped DRLs slashing through the grille and running up alongside the hood. A thin strip of amber runs across the headlight units, two trapezoid shapes pushed to the very edges of the fascia. It’s a busy look, but one that works better in person, no doubt helped by the (Sportage-exclusive) deep blue paint of this example. Around back, a thin light bar connects two notch-shaped taillights across a concave tailgate surface. 17-inch wheels are standard, while higher trims use 18- or 19-inch items.

Kia’s design team has kept the checkerboard chrome texture detail that has popped up on other recent models, this time applied to the D pillar. It’s moves like these that give the Sportage obvious familial ties to the rest of the lineup, without resorting to the same-sausage, different-lengths approach other automakers use.

The styling hides the latest Sportage growth spurt, too. The 2023 model sits on the long-wheelbase N3 platform, one it shares with the Hyundai Tucson. The wheelbase now stretches 108.5 inches (2,755 millimeters), while total length is 183.5 inches (4,660 mm). The Sportage’s more aggressive window line visually lowers the crossover, giving it an almost wagon-like vibe compared to the more upright Hyundai.

Spacious, smart interior

As dramatic as that exterior is, the interior makeover might just top it. The 2023 Sportage features much higher-quality materials than before, with an interior that looks inviting and premium.

A larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen now sits front and center, with a second unit ahead of the driver for dial duty. Big, angular vents frame this dual-screen setup, and their shape is mirrored in the clever door handles. We’re happy to report the gas-engined model uses a traditional shifter, too.

The Sportage still courts controversy inside, with the switchable climate/audio controls just below the infotainment screen. This row of buttons is contextual: either climate or audio controls are active at any time, requiring a push of a capacitive button to swap between them.

While those controls are sure to anger some, we doubt there will be many complaints about space. That wheelbase stretch has given the Sportage one of the roomiest cabins in the segment, with an enormous 41.3 inches (1,049 mm) of rear legroom. It’s definitely adult-friendly, and we dig the hanging edge on the back of the front seatrests, complete with grippy interior material. Kia has finally adopted USB-C ports too, with a helpful positioning on the sides of the front seats, so that small kids can more easily reach them while buckled up. Smart.

There’s more room out back, too. A dual-level cargo floor gives buyers up to 39.6 cubic feet (1,121 liters) of storage space behind the second row. Turn the Sportage into a two-seater and you’ve got up to 74.1 cubes (2,098 L) to fit all manner of flotsam and jetsam. Kia has also upped the towing capacity to 2,500 lb when equipped with trailer brakes.

X gon’ give it to ya

As the best-selling crossover in the brand’s lineup, it’s no surprise Kia will use the Sportage to expand its X-branded lineup of trims. In fact, there will be two—at least in the US.

The X-Line will be available in both Canada and the US. This model will feature a variety of styling changes, including blacked-out trim, unique 19-inch wheels, and a rugged front bumper design. It also includes a ladder-style roof rail system.

American buyers will also be able to choose the X-Pro trim. This model goes a step further, with all-terrain tires mounted on 17-inch wheels, and multi-terrain drive modes.

Gas-only at launch

The existing Sportage comes with two four-cylinder engines: a 2.4-liter, naturally aspirated unit, and a turbocharged 2.0-liter. When the fifth-gen touches down, it will feature just one at launch, but will offer three options before autumn.

The default engine in the 2023 Sportage will be the brand’s familiar 2.5-liter nat-asp four-pot. With 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque running through an eight-speed automatic, it’s smack-dab in the middle of the pack. Kia quotes a combined 28 mpg (8.4 L/100 km) for the front-wheel drive model, which puts it just behind the Tucson (29 mpg / 8.2 L/100 km), and a ways off of the segment-leading Nissan Rogue (33 mpg / 7.2 L/100 km). Opting for AWD naturally knocks the numbers down a bit, to 25 mpg combined (9.5 L/100 km).

Those looking for more efficiency will want to wait for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. These both use a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, with an electric motor sandwiched between it and the six-speed automatic. The hybrid draws power from a 1.49-kWh lithium-ion battery; the PHEV, a larger 13.8-kWh item. Both will make the same combined 258 lb-ft of torque, with 226 horsepower in the HEV and 261 in the PHEV. Buyers will be able to choose between front- and all-wheel drive for the hybrid; the PHEV is all-paw only.

Smart pricing

Kia is keeping the Sportage’s long-held tradition of value for the new model. A front-drive 2023 Sportage LX will start from $27,205 ($30,245 CAD), including destination, with AWD an $1,800 ($2,000 CAD) option. From there, the trim lineup diverges between the US and Canada.

American buyers will be able to move up to the EX ($29,205), X-Line ($32,005, SX ($34,505), SX-Prestige ($36,505), X-Pro ($36,205) , and range-topping X-Pro Prestige ($38,005). AWD standard on the X trims. US models will be built in the company’s Georgia plant.

In Canada, every trim above the LX includes AWD. The range continues on from the X-Line ($35,845 CAD), EX ($37,445 CAD), EX Premium ($39,445 CAD), and X-Line Limited ($42,845 CAD). Canadian models will be sourced from South Korea.

The 2023 Kia Sportage will be arriving in dealers in a matter of weeks.

