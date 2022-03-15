2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Interior Revealed; Debuts April 19

AutoGuide.com

Expect the full three-row EV to look like the EQS sedan. Only taller.

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed our first look at the interior of the upcoming EQS SUV. As the name implies, this high-rider will share its platform with the existing EQS sedan, broadening Merc’s EV portfolio into the uncharted territory that is large three-rows.

Well, optionally: as standard, the EQS SUV will come with seating for five, not seven. The rest of the interior looks largely similar to the sedan. Not that there’s anything wrong with that; the EQS sets a new bar for zero-emission luxury, after all. This includes Hyperscreen, the 56-inch curved screen that spans the entire width of the dashboard. There are three main screens under the glass, including the driver’s instrument panel, central infotainment control screen, and right-most passenger entertainment display.

With the latter, Mercedes is employing eye-tracking cameras for the driver to avoid distraction. If the system detects the driver’s eyes looking at the screen, it will dim the display. We hope it’s accurate enough to separate would-be distracted driving from checking the passenger-side mirror…

Mercedes will offer EQS buyers a choice of seven interior color schemes, some of which include materials unique to the SUV, such as a hybrid trim made from stainless steel and magnolia wood. Tiny three-pointed arrows are laser-etched into the wood, with the metal gleaming through. We’d be lying if we said we didn’t like it.

With the reveal, Merc has also shown off the camouflaged testers, before we see the full EQS SUV next month. Even under the tricky tape, the headlight shape is clearly similar to the sedan. The body itself is quite a departure from the current GLS, however. The EQS SUV sits lower, with shapelier shoulder lines and a tapered roofline that ends in raked tailgate glass. Merc won’t talk many specs yet, but did confirm the EQS SUV will swallow up to four golf bags.

We’ll see the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV in full next month, on April 19. Tune in to AutoGuide then for the full details.

Loading …