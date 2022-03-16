Cheapest Mercedes-Benz Models Currently on Sale

AutoGuide.com

Mercedes-Benz is one of the oldest automotive manufacturers in the world. Many credit the brand’s founders with inventing the automobile, and the brand has officially been in existence for 120 years.

These are the kinds of credentials that gives a brand clout, creating a devote fanbase of customers over the decades. A base so strong, that there are many who will not consider buying anything other than a Mercedes-Benz. Or if they’re not current owners, they aspire to one day acquiring something with the three-pointed star on the hood.

Thankfully for them, Mercedes produces a large portfolio of cars, crossovers, and SUVs. The brand covers more market segments than most other manufacturers. Budget-conscious Benz buyers have never had more choice in North America. To help sort out all of the options, we’ve created this guide highlighting the most affordable Mercedes-Benz models in a variety of popular vehicle segments.

Lowest Priced Vehicle – Mercedes-Benz A 220 Sedan

The most affordable Mercedes-Benz on sale right now is the A-class sedan. The entry level A 220 comes equipped with a turbocharged 188 hp engine that sends power to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Pricing for the A 220 starts at just $33,950, but if you’re interested in this vehicle, better move fast as Mercedes-Benz announced this will be the final year for the A-Class in North America.

In Canada, the A-Class can be had as a sedan or a hatchback, but it’s the sedan that comes in a bit cheaper. As with every vehicle mentioned on this list, due to the vast majority of regions receiving wintery weather of some sort, Mercedes-Benz Canada does not offer two-wheel drive versions of the brand’s non-performance cars. They all come with 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard equipment which slightly raises the price compared to the United States.

USA Pricing: $33,950

$33,950 Canada Pricing: $39,900 (A 220 4MATIC Sedan)

Loading …

Lowest Priced SUV – Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV

With the subcompact A-Class being the most affordable vehicle from Mercedes-Benz, it’s no surprise that in Canada and the United States a crossover based on a newer subcompact platform is the pricing-leading SUV. Like its sedan sibling, the entry-level, front-wheel drive GLA 250 also comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, but it makes 221 hp in this application and gains an extra gear, for a total of eight, from its dual-clutch automatic transmission.

USA Pricing: $36,400

$36,400 Canada Pricing: $43,200 (GLA 250 4MATIC)

Loading …

Lowest Priced Four-Door Coupe – Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe

Another member of Mercedes-Benz subcompact family is the CLA four-door coupe. Slightly larger and sleeker than the A 220, the front-wheel drive CLA 250 receives the more powerful 221 hp engine found in the GLA crossover, but paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission like the A-Class. As mentioned previously, Canadian buyers get 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard equipped, but when taking into account the exchange rate and added cost for AWD, Canadian pricing is more than reasonable.

USA Pricing: $38,200

$38,200 Canada Pricing: $43,900 (CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe)

Loading …

Lowest Priced Three-Row SUV – Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV

As crazy as it might seem, this compact crossover offered by Mercedes-Benz does indeed include a third-row seat option. Is this the most comfortable seven-passenger vehicle on the market? Of course not, but if those extra seats are needed for children on an occasional basis, the GLB 250 is an affordable option. Best of all, the third row is a stand alone option in both Canada and the United States that isn’t tied to a package that might included items that aren’t needed or desired.

If more space is required, there are the seven-passenger mid-size GLE and full-size GLS SUVs available. But of course, cost increases exponentially.

USA Pricing: $39,450

$39,450 Canada Pricing: $48,300 (GLB 250 4MATIC)

Loading …

Lowest Priced Coupe – Mercedes-Benz C 300 Coupe

Although we did have the CLA 250 Four-Door Coupe on the list earlier, we don’t consider it a real coupe. Real coupes only have two-doors, and if that is what you are after, the C 300 Coupe is the most affordable way to get one from Mercedes-Benz. Like every vehicle on this list up until this point, the C 300 comes equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, but making 255 hp in this application, sending power to the rear-wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. The C-Class Coupe only seats four occupants, something to keep in mind if five-passenger capacity is a must.

USA Pricing: $47,850

$47,850 Canada Pricing: $52,900 (C 300 4MATIC Coupe)

Loading …

Lowest Priced AMG – Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Coupe

AMG is Mercedes-Benz’s high performance sub-brand and nearly every vehicle currently on sale has at least one AMG model. An exception to this in the United States is the A-Class sedan, which lacks the AMG 35 model found north of the border. So in America, the most affordable AMG model is the CLA 35 which is a whopping $50 less expensive than the AMG GLA 35 crossover. Both vehicles use a 302 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that can send power to all-four wheels.

As mentioned, in Canada both the A-Class sedan and hatchback can be had as the AMG A 35 with the same drivetrain mentioned above. These models cost the exact same in Canada, and come in $1,000 cheaper than the AMG CLA 35.

USA Pricing: $47,900

$47,900 Canada Pricing: $51,900 (A 35 4MATIC Sedan or Coupe)

Lowest Priced SUV Coupe – Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe

The term coupe is thrown around these days with complete disregard, but we can’t really complain as manufactures have been very successful in applying it to swoopy sedans and SUVs. Like most of its rivals, Mercedes-Benz now builds multiple SUV coupes, with the most affordable offering being the compact GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe. Unlike the regular-bodied GLC, the GLC Coupe is not available as the rear-wheel drive 300 and comes only equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Despite a starting price of $52,500, the vehicle still undercuts its larger sibling, the AMG-only GLE Coupe, by $26,000.

USA Pricing: $52,500

$52,500 Canada Pricing: $57,600 (GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe)

Loading …

Lowest Priced Convertible – Mercedes-Benz C 300 Cabriolet

Dropping the top for a little fun in the sun is good for the soul. With the demise of the SLC roadster a few years ago, the most affordable way to get a convertible Mercedes-Benz now is with the C 300 Cabriolet. Although the pricing is a bit higher, the good news is it comes with an extra set of seats in the back and a more usable trunk. Like the C 300 Coupe, the Cabriolet comes standard with a 255 hp engine and rear-wheel drive in the United States, or all-wheel drive in Canada.

USA Pricing: $55,400

$55,400 Canada Pricing: $61,000 (C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet)

Lowest Priced Hybrid – Mercedes-Benz E 450 4MATIC Sedan

Mercedes-Benz is in the process of transitioning away from traditional hybrids in favor of the brand’s new EQ lineup of fully-electric vehicles. That doesn’t leave many hybrid options in the brand’s portfolio, and the most affordable gasoline/electric vehicle currently on sale is the E 450 4MATIC Sedan. Using a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine paired to a mild hybrid system, the E class produces 362 hp while still delivering respectable fuel economy figures. A E 450 models come standard with 4MATIC all-wheel drive in both the United States and Canada.

USA Pricing: $62,750

$62,750 Canada Pricing: $76,800 (E 450 4MATIC Sedan)

Loading …

Lowest Priced Wagon – Mercedes-Benz E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain Wagon

Wagons are a dying breed, but thankfully a few are left on the market. Mercedes-Benz offers the pseudo crossover E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain Wagon which is essentially an E-Class wagon lifted up a few inches and outfitted with a slightly ruggedized exterior. It comes with the same mild-hybrid drivetrain found in the E 450 sedan along with a more capable 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. Pricing for the All-Terrain starts just under $70,000

But, if you’re Canadian, you have a more affordable option. Never offered in the United States, the latest C-Class is available as a traditional wagon in the great white north. The entry level C 300 4MATIC wagon starts at a price of $57,100, which remember, is in Canadian dollar figures. And if you like your wagons fast, there is a 385 hp AMG C 43 4MATIC wagon available as well.

USA Pricing: $68,400

$68,400 Canada Pricing: $57,100 (C 300 4MATIC Wagon)

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.