Cheapest Porsches: Sensible Stuttgart Selections

Porsche has one of the strongest reputations in the automotive industry.

That’s allowed the brand to flourish in the last two decades, greatly expanding its model lineup. What was once just the 911 and Boxster now includes the Cayenne, Macan, Panamera, and Taycan. Not to mention the 718 Cayman, the Boxster’s fixed-head sibling. All of them have a few things in common, including a focus on driving enjoyment … and a hefty price tag.

Not so fast. While higher-end Porsches still go for big bucks, the brand’s diversification has made for some more affordable options, too. They might still be pricey, but the cars you’ll find on this list carry the sort of cachet only the Porsche crest carries. Read on below for our guide on the most affordable modern Porsches you can buy, in a variety of popular categories.

Lowest Priced Vehicle: Porsche Macan

If you’re looking for the absolute smallest bottom line figure on a Porsche, then the answer is the Macan SUV. The whole Macan lineup saw its second facelift for the 2022 model year, bringing in tweaked styling and an engine shake-up. The price of entry now runs $56,250 ($60,000 CAD), including destination, which is admittedly higher than the competition. But hey, you wanted a Porsche, right?

We’re still not sure of the plastic moustache look up front, but you can’t argue with the more powerful base engine. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces a healthy 261 horsepower, with 295 pound-feet kicking in from just 1,800 rpm and lasting until 4,500 rpm. A bone-stock Macan will scoot to 60 mph (96 km/h) in an even six seconds, thanks to standard all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Of course, this is just the start of the lineup, and Porsche will happily sell you more powerful (and more expensive) variants.

As the most affordable Porsche on the lot, the Macan also earns the distinction as the most affordable Porsche SUV. It’s also the cheapest AWD Porsche.

USA Pricing: $56,250

$56,250 Canada Pricing: $60,000

Lowest Priced Coupe: Porsche 718 Cayman

Good news, sports car fans: a proper, honest-to-goodness Porsche two-seater is only a few thousand dollars more than the most affordable Porsche, period. You don’t need to lay down six figures to get behind the wheel of one of the brand’s best-sorted driver’s cars, ever—just $61,850 ($68,600 CAD) will do.

For this amount of money, you’ll net the same-sized engine as the Macan: a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot. This one arranges its cylinders in a flat configuration instead of a line, however. Power is higher at an even 300 hp, too. A sweet-shifting six-speed manual is standard, perfect for conducting that torquey engine mounted just behind your head.

USA Pricing: $61,850

$61,850 Canada Pricing: $68,600

Lowest Priced Sedan: Porsche Taycan

No, your eyes do not deceive you: Porsche’s cutting-edge electric four-door* really is the most affordable way into a four-door car from the brand. Well, at least in the US; the Taycan’s $84,050 starting price undercuts the entry-level Panamera ($89,750). In Canada, where the rear-drive, single-motor Taycan model isn’t available, it’s still the ICE-powered Pana’. Stick with the base battery (dubbed Performance) and the Taycan will throw down 321 horsepower to the rear wheels, or short bursts of 402 ponies with launch control. It’s quoted at 200 miles (322 km) per charge, too, but every Taycan we’ve had in for testing has comfortably blown past its official figures.

*- since it’s a hatchback it’s not technically a sedan.

USA Pricing: $89,750

$89,750 Canada Pricing: $102,100 (Porsche Panamera)

Lowest Priced Hybrid: Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Yes, Porsche sells a hybrid. In fact, it sells a couple different permutations, and all of them have something in common: a plug. The Cayenne E-Hybrid just happens to be the most affordable model. Porsche’s original SUV is now in its third generation, a handsome mid-sizer with the best driving dynamics in its class. The E-Hybrid pairs the brand’s 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with an electric motor, producing a healthy 455 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. For comparison purposes, those are healthier figures than the original Cayenne Turbo.

Unlike some of its competitors, you won’t be able to find a third row in the Cayenne. For a small additional fee, you can lop off some of the rear-end of the SUV though, in the shape of the Cayenne Coupe.

USA Pricing: $84,650

$84,650 Canada Pricing: $97,000

Lowest Priced Convertible: Porsche 718 Boxster

Sometimes you just need to feel the wind in your hair. Porsche’s fun-loving 718 Boxster is the right tool for the job, with impeccable balance and an easy-peasy roof operation. Like its Cayman sibling, the Boxster employs a 2.0-liter flat-four mounted amidship, producing 300 hp and 280 lb-ft. Buyers have most of the same options as they’ll find on the tin-top model too, including a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, torque vectoring with a locking rear differential, sport suspension—and even an extended-range fuel tank.

USA Pricing: $63,950

$63,950 Canada Pricing: $68,600

