Gran Turismo 7 Car List: Top 10 Vehicles Back in the Game

AutoGuide.com

The Gran Turismo series has featured thousands of cars over its 25 year run.

But the previous iteration of the franchise had a drastically reduced stable of vehicles. That game was Gran Turismo Sport which launched several years ago with just 168 cars. By the end of its run, it did climb up to 338 available vehicles, but that’s a stark contrast to the game that proceeded it, Gran Turismo 6. This instalment came with over 1,200 vehicles on offer. This was completely understandable as the car list in Gran Turismo 6 was a bit bloated and featured hundreds of cars lacking in detail. For Gran Turismo Sport, every car was fully rendered with incredible detail – a long and labour intensive process.

By reducing the car list, a lot of fan favorite vehicles were caught in the crosshairs of this downsize. The Renault Espace F1, Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak Version, and the Chaparral 2J were all axed from the series, much to the dismay of virtual racers worldwide. But fear not. A new GT has just been released, Gran Turismo 7, and it has well over 400 vehicles at launch. Included in the stable are the return of many nostalgic-infused favorites. We have poured over all of the cars in game and come up with a top 10 list of vehicles that have returned to the franchise, ranked in order below.

10. 2004 DMC DeLorean S2

The time machine is back. That’s right, the reborn DMC DeLorean S2 has come back to the world of Gran Turismo, ready to surprise Mustangs, Corvettes, and 911s alike. Well, that’s assuming one ponies up the 525,000 credits to buy it, and then drops nearly that much once again to bring its perfromance level up from slowpoke-rolling-chicane to that of a formidable competitor.

9. 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four (ST206)

The 1990s were a great time for rally-based road cars from Japan. Gran Turismo Sport included a few of these legendary all-wheel drive cars from Mitsubishi and Subaru. But one manufacturer was notably missing – Toyota. Although the new GR Yaris was in-game, some the brand’s classic rally-based cars, like the Celica GT-Four was missing. First introduced in the original Gran Turismo, the GT-Four is back for Gran Turismo 7.

8. 1980 Renault R5 Turbo

Speaking of old rally road cars that skipped Gran Turismo Sport, there is the classic 1980 Renault 5 Turbo. Essentially a subcompact hatch with the engine moved from under the hood to where the rear seats would have been, the R5 Turbo is an overpowered, hard to handle mini-beast. Not exactly our first choice when trying to win races, we love the looks of this car and it hilarious driving experience.

7. 1989 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

Late ’80s Americana wrapped up in a virtual fibreglass bundle. That is the 1989 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1. Granted the paint and graphics package we added to the ‘Vette might help really emphasize its ’80s awesomeness, but we’re just trying to keep it on brand. With a 375 hp DOHC V8, the ZR-1 was a serious supercar hunter when first launched. Although the 1989 model is new to the Gran Turismo franchise, there was a near identical 1990 model from Gran Turismo 4 through 6, so we’re calling this car a return.

6. 1970 Plymouth Superbird

The big-winged classic American muscle car has been featured in five editions of Gran Turismo previously. After a brief hiatus, it’s back in Gran Turismo 7. To say we’re eagerly awaiting for this beast to show up in either the Used Cars lot or the Legendary Cars showroom is an understatement. Expect to see us flying around the high banks of Daytona as soon as it becomes available.

5. 1997 Toyota Supra GT500 / 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R GT500

In one form or another, there have always been late ’90s Toyota Supra and Nissan Skyline GT-R Super GT500 racecars in Gran Turismo. Well, with one exception – Gran Turismo Sport. Thankfully, this has been corrected and the iconic Castrol-liveried Supra and Pennziol-liveried Skyline GT-R are back where they belong in a Gran Turismo Game. Interestingly, unlike the newer GT500 cars in game, the older Supra and Skyline are not classified as Gr.2 cars, but instead are lumped in with the more useful Gr.3 cars.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Best Cars of Gran Turismo

4. 1986 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2

Group B rally cars stir up all sorts of emotions for automotive enthusiasts. These were the pinnacle of rally car racing, albeit far too fast and dangerous for their own good. But in the world of video games, driving these monsters is just fine. So it’s nice to see that Gran Turismo 7 has reunited the 1987 Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak with its Group B brethren, the 1986 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2.

3. 1970 Chaparral 2J

And while on the topic of insane race cars, we have the Chaparral 2J. As equally fast as it is ugly, the affectionately name fan car was way ahead of its time when it came to aerodynamics and the use of downforce. Utilizing a secondary engine, it literally sucked air out from under the car to help stick it to the road surface. Thankfully, this Gran Turismo staple is back in the game and is not nearly as unreliable as the real life car ultimately proved to be.

2. 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-LM

As we mentioned in our Gran Turismo 7 Cars: Top 10 Best New Vehicles Added to the Game article posted last week, we have a soft spot for the FIA GT1 class from the 1990s. So seeing an old friend return to the land of Gran Turismo warms our heart. Not only is the 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-LM a badass race car, it is also classified by Gran Turismo as a Gr.2 car, which means it’s a fun alternative to all of the Japan Super GT cars that were previously the only choice for that vehicle class.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Worst Cars of Gran Turismo

1. 1993 Alfa Romeo 155 2.5 V6 TI

There aren’t many Touring Cars through history that are more recognizable than a red 1993 Alfa Romeo 155 2.5 V6 TI. The all-wheel drive sedan dominated the 1993 DTM season, with its V6 engine that could scream to 11,500 rpm. In game developers have classified it as a Gr.4 car which means players can use it in a whole host of racing challenges. It’s one of a handful of vehicles we plan to never change the livery on.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.