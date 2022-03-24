Honda Teases HR-V Again, Sets Debut for April 4th

AutoGuide.com

Honda is calling 2023 the “Year of the Honda SUV” as the brand begins a full onslaught of new models.

Next up for the brand is an all-new HR-V, the manufacturer’s subcompact crossover. Having been on sale for the North American market since the 2016 model year, the vehicle actually dates back to 2013. Nine years is a long time for any automotive product cycle and the HR-V is long overdue for a redesign. But despite its age, the SUV has always been very practical and user friendly. The problem is it lacked any excitement in either the design department or driving experience.

Both of these issues are to be addressed with the new model that is slated for a world debut on April 4th. To keep us occupied until then, Honda as dropped another teaser image that shows off the new utility vehicle’s rear taillight and badging. We will have full coverage of the new HR-V once it is introduced.

