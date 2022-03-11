Hyundai Tucson Wins AutoGuide 2022 Utility Vehicle of the Year

AutoGuide.com

It’s bigger, it’s better, and the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is now the AutoGuide Utility Vehicle of the Year.

Today our expert panel of judges crowned the Hyundai Tucson as the best overall AutoGuide 2022 Utility Vehicle of the Year. With class-leading cargo capacity and rear legroom, it’s the technology, user-friendliness, and value that really set the Tucson apart from the pack in one of the most competitive segments on the market today.

Utility Vehicle of the Year: Hyundai Tucson

It’s clear that Hyundai did its homework when designing the fourth-generation Tucson. Not only has it addressed a few shortcomings of the previous model, but it continues to offer tremendous value and clever innovations to customers. For starters, the vehicle is available three ways; a conventional gasoline model, a hybrid model, or as a full plug-in hybrid. We’ve had a chance to sample many of the Tucson’s iterations and have come away equally impressed each time. It’s unusual for a vehicle to excel in so many different forms but the Tucson does. And best of all, unlike some competitors, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid both come with all-wheel drive.

And it’s not just the big items Hyundai paid attention to. Smaller details are well thought out, like the optional dual lane cameras that appear within the dials of the gauge cluster. Not only is it a neat bit of technology, but also a great placement to minimize driver distraction.

Our thoughts on the 2022 Hyundai Tucson are best summed up by Managing Editor Mike Schlee; “To be a true standout in the compact crossover segment, a vehicle needs to be a lot of things to a lot of people. The Hyundai Tucson not only succeeds at this mission, it excels.”

