ProComp Launches 2022 Toyota Tundra Coilover Performance Suspension

If you have a 2022 Toyota Tundra and you would like to add a couple inches of lift without compromising on-road ride quality, the ProComp 2.5” Performance System from 4WheelParts.com is a great option. As the name suggests, this coilover suspension setup lifts the new Tundra by 2.5 inches, making room for a 35-inch tire, but it does so without compromising on-road comfort.

The new 2022 Toyota Tundra is the most capable half-ton truck to date from the Japanese automaker, allowing the company to progressively cut into the Big 3’s stranglehold of the full-sized segment. As the Tundra has grown to be more capable, the people buying Toyota’s half-ton have come to expect more and do more. Owners are using these new Toyota pickups for more tasks like towing and hauling, making them more common on the worksite, but they are being used more for off-road entertainment.

This ProComp suspension setup improves the off-road capabilities of the new Toyota Tundra while providing unbeatable ride quality.

ProComp 2.5” Performance System

This performance suspension setup from 4WheelParts.com for the 2022 Toyota Tundra is actually called the ProComp 2.5” Performance System with Pro-VST 2.5” Coilovers and Shocks. This system begins with Pro-VST front coilovers and extended length Pro-VST rear shocks, each of which are tuned specifically for this new Tundra while lifting the truck by 2.5 inches. Next, the kit includes rear coil spacers or air suspension brackets, depending on which suspension system is equipped from the factory, along with all of the hardware needed for installation.

If you want to get the most out of this suspension upgrade for your 2022 Tundra, you will want to add the ProComp Pro Series High Angle Upper Control Arms. These optional items offer improved alignment geometry and strength while adding a good looking detail. More importantly, the Pro Comp upper control arms provide incredible reliability with the company’s proprietary high angle ball joints.

With this suspension setup in place, the 2022 Toyota Tundra will safely and comfortably fit a tire that is 35 inches tall and 12.5 inches wide. All of that rubber creates a much more rugged stance while providing better grip on unpaved surfaced. This is a direct fit kit for both two- and four-wheel-drive models, including those equipped with the factory air suspension system.

Price and Availability

The ProComp 2.5” Performance System with Pro-VST 2.5” Coilovers and Shocks for the 2022 Toyota Tundra from 4WheelParts.com starts at $2,037.96. Those buyers who opt for the upgrade to the Pro Comp Pro Series High Angle Upper Control Arms will pay $699.99 more, for a total price of $2,737.95.