Tesla Raises Prices Again: Model 3 Now $48K, Model Y is $64K

Tesla’s whole lineup sees another round of price increases, as high as $140,190 for the Model X Plaid.

Tesla updated pricing of its range of all-electric models this week. According to the automaker’s website, the most affordable option is now the rear-drive Model 3, which rings in at $48,190 ($61,370 CAD), including destination.

The increases apply to every model and trim, ranging from around 5 to 10 percent over the previous stickers. In dollar amounts, this equates to $2,000 on the entry-level Model 3, through to a whopping $12,500 on the Model X Plaid. To put it another way, that’s $11,000 more for an entry-level Model 3 than it was a year ago, according to Green Car Reports.

The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive still posts up competitive numbers, with a 267-mile (438-kilometer) range, and 6.1-second roll-out to 62 mph (100 km/h). The Dual-motor Long Range and Performance remain available at $55,690 and $63,190 ($71,980 and $81,480 CAD), respectively.

With no such rear-drive model to anchor its lineup, the Model Y now starts at $64,190 ($82,980 CAD) for the 318-mile (512-km) Long Range. The Performance trim chops 15 miles (24 km) of range and over a second from the dash to 62 mph (100 km/h), for a $5,000 ($6,300 CAD) premium.

Similarly, the larger S sedan and X SUV have gone up in price. The dual-motor Model S now cracks the six-figure threshold at $101,190 ($128,980 CAD), with the Plaid sitting at $137,190 ($177,980 CAD). Range for the former remains at 375 miles (604 km). Springing for the falcon-doored Model X will now set buyers back $116,190 ($146,980 CAD) for two motors or $140,190 ($184,980 CAD) for three.

Tesla’s misleadingly-named “Full Self-Driving Capability” option is now $12,000 on any model—and surprisingly, only $10,600 CAD.

While no official statement accompanied the latest raises, it seems safe to say that the inflation affecting much of the global economy is at least partially to blame. Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine surely doesn’t help with regards to raw materials, either.

