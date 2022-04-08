2022 Easter Jeep Safari Debuts 7 Concepts, From Mild to Wild

AutoGuide.com

Last year’s Magneto concept sees a major increase in power; seemingly production-ready Wranglers and Grand Cherokees show up, too.

As the Easter Bunny prepares pastel-colored treats, Jeep is continuing its own spring-time tradition with the annual Easter Jeep Safari. No less than seven concepts will be making their way to Moab, starting tomorrow, April 9, and climbing trails through to April 17.

Like previous years, the American off-roading brand is using the event to showcase just some of the wild ideas the team has for its lineup. This year’s cast is entirely based on current models, including the Wrangler, Gladiator, and new-for-2022 Grand Cherokee. There are no less than 10 four-wheeled goodies in total, three of which—the Jeep Wrangler 4xe concept, Jeep Wrangler Overlook, and Kaiser Jeep M725—first debuted at SEMA 2021. Read on for this year’s new concepts, ranging from mild to wild.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept

You thought last year’s manual-transmission-equipped, all-electric Wrangler was something? Jeep’s done that most Stellantis of things and dialed up the horsepower. In fact, this one has over double the power of the 2021 edition, cranking out 625 horsepower and a massive 850 pound-feet of torque. The Hellcat-sourced transmission is beefed up to handle the extra twist, sending the power to Dynatrac 60 (front) and 80 (rear) Pro-Rock axles. One-pedal driving is on the menu, too. Jeep stretched the wheelbase to fit the upgraded drivetrain and its associated batteries. The payoff is a run to 62 mph (100 km/h) in under three seconds, even with the 40-inch all-terrain tires. Whoa.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept

If the Magneto is a rolling testbed, the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept looks positively production-ready. A unique blue paint and requisite 4xe badging mark this GC out, while trimmed fenders help it fit 33-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tires. Jeep has also fit the PHEV with a custom roof rack, and wrapped the whole roof in scratch-resistant Rhino Liner. The result is one seriously cool SUV. The Trailhawk’s standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four is underhood, paired with two electric motors.

Jeep Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept

It’s hard to believe, but the Rubicon edition was considered a gamble when it debuted 20 years ago. Now, it’s a significant chunk of Wrangler production. This concept celebrates the popular trim, building off the wild Rubicon 392 and it’s raucous V8. There are gold touches peppered around the exterior, which features a Granite Crystal matte wrap. A two-inch Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) lift allows for 37-inch mud tires to slot in under the arches, complete with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

Jeep Bob Concept

What about Bob? This funky concept takes its unassuming name from the act of “bobbing,” shortening the bed on a pickup truck to improve its off-road capability. Bob here is actually a Gladiator you see, an EcoDiesel-powered one to be exact. In addition to the chop out back, Bob has also ditched pesky things like doors, or entire B-pillars. It does feature a novel perforated hardtop, with bright orange canvas stretched tight across. A three-inch lift, 40-inch mud tires on wheels half that size, and King coilovers and bypass shocks combine to make this one impressive short-truck.

Jeep ’41 Concept

Jeep is tracing its roots with this retro, Willys-inspired concept. There’s nothing too surprising on this Wrangler 4xe, like the black powder-coated steel bumpers or the appropriate D.R.A.B. ’41 matte green paint for the body and wheels. The tan soft top and stencil-style decals are all on point, too. But this just looks so right, right? Comparatively modest 35-inch tires round out the package.

Jeep D-Coder Concept

One of two concepts presented by JPP, the D-Coder is way cooler than those silly rings we used to find in cereal boxes. This Gladiator features three dozen scannable QR codes, all referencing one of the many JPP parts fitted to the car. Every part is painted in a sweet Maraschino Red hue, making it clear which customizable parts are available to viewers. This includes the snorkel, Gorilla Glass windshield, rock rails, tube-style doors, carrying rack, and more. That’s one clever way to make the catalog more interactive.

Jeep Birdcage Concept

As the name implies, this second JPP concept is all about being one with the air. Windshield? Nah, not necessary. The skeletal rollcage offers limited storage options, so JPP has fit Mopar’s Add-A-Trunk system, which uses gas-powered shocks to raise a decklid panel. Jeep has also included a recessed Warn winch and custom rock-slider skid plate. We had no idea a dark brown would work so well with the blue highlights that are part and parcel of the Wrangler 4xe experience.

The 2022 Easter Jeep Safari will run from April 9–17.