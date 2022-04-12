2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Throws Down With 1,050 HP

AutoGuide.com

New Lucid model is the latest addition to the four-figure horsepower club; deliveries start this summer.

Lucid has revealed the latest model in its Air family of luxury EVs. The 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance slots in at the top of the lineup, bringing 1,050 horsepower to the party while also boasting an estimated 446-mile (718-kilometer) range.

For those keeping track, that represents a 23-mile (37-km) drop from the range of the existing Air Grand Touring, like the one we checked out at the brand’s Toronto debut last month. That’s a small price to pay for an extra 231 horsepower; since then, additional testing has confirmed the Air GT is producing 819 hp, not the original 800 even estimate.

Both models use a dual-motor setup, one at each axle for through-the-road AWD. The GT Performance rides on unique 21-inch alloy wheels, with specially-developed Pirelli high-performance tires. The 19s available on the regular GT are not an option on the Performance sedan.

Beyond the four-figure horsepower figure, the Performance understandably shares most of its feature list with the Grand Touring. That includes its cool Glass Canopy roof, micro-lens LED headlights, 34-inch infotainment setup, heated and ventilated front seats (with massage function), 21-speaker sound system, and the same 900-volt architecture. Lucid’s DreamDrivePro suite of driver assists is also standard, which includes the continent’s first application of LIDAR.

If you’re sitting here thinking that there’s an even more powerful Air out there, congrats: you’re right, there was. The limited-production Dream Edition Performance spit out 1,111 horsepower. That model, along with the Dream Edition Range, is now sold out, with production of both capped at 520 combined units.

Deliveries of the 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance will kick off in June 2022 in America, and August in Canada.

