2023 Acura Integra Pricing Revealed, Arrives in June

Acura has revealed the pricing and launch timing for its upcoming 2023 Integra. The reborn ‘Teggie will launch in America and Canada this June, with a starting price of $31,895 ($36,725 CAD) including destination.

That entry price will net buyers a five-door liftback, just like they used to make ’em. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, producing an even 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission is of the continuously variable kind. Essentially, you’re looking at the Civic Si’s engine paired to the Civic Touring’s transmission. We’ll naturally reserve judgement until we’ve driven the Integra, but the CVT is an interesting play from Acura, as the Integra will ostensibly face off against the likes of the Audi A3 and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Acura is promising a spacious interior with a solid amount of tech, including a standard 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. That tracks: we’ve driven the related Civic Hatchback and found it plenty roomy. Heated seats and a 7.0-inch touchscreen are standard; plump for the A-Spec Tech package ($36,895; Elite A-Spec in Canada for $44,925 CAD) and you’ll net a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D sound system, head-up display, wireless charger, 12-way adjustable driver’s seat, and a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

This top trim also comes with a six-speed manual option at no extra cost. Acura points out it’s the only one of its kind in the class. It pairs with a helical limited-slip differential to ensure the power makes it to the road. Both CVT and manual-equipped top-trim Integras also include an adaptive damper system.

What do you think: does the Integra measure up to the legend of the name? We should find out soon enough, as the five-door begins trickling into dealerships in a matter of weeks.

