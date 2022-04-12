2023 Nissan LEAF Receives Refresh, Lineup Simplified

AutoGuide.com

The Nissan LEAF has been one of the most successful electric vehicles to date.

An originator in the affordable EV segment, the second generation LEAF was introduced for the 2018 model year with more conventional styling, better value, and improved performance. Last year, the entry level model saw a large reduction in price, making it the most affordable EV on the market. But time doesn’t stand still in the automotive industry and the LEAF is ready for another refresh.

For the 2023 model year, the car features a revised front end appearance, with a new front grille, updated bumper styling and black-trimmed headlights. For those who like trick-technology, the Nissan badge on the front of the LEAF is now illuminated. But the most striking new design feature are the cool retro-like, 17-inch multi-blade five-spoke alloy wheels. Other exterior tweaks include modified tire deflectors as well as a revised rear diffuser and rear spoiler.

Inside the changes are less substantial with just a few trim and logo enhancements.

The 2023 Nissan LEAF will be available in two trims levels, starting with the lower-powered more affordable LEAF S, and the more powerful better equipped LEAF SV PLUS.

The LEAF S features the 40-kWh lithium-ion battery coupled to an electric motor that delivers 147 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. The LEAF SV PLUS has the larger capacity 60-kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor that pumps out 214 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. It also includes Nissan’s driver assist system, ProPILOT Assist.

More details, such as range for the revised LEAF, will be available close to the launch date.

