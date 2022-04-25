Chevrolet Confirms Corvette Hybrid and EV Models Coming, First Arrives Next Year

AutoGuide.com

Yes, the Corvette is going AWD, too.

Traditionalists might want to look away now. Chevrolet kicked off the week with a short video confirming its C8 Corvette would be getting an “electrified” version next year, with a fully electric model to follow. And some folks were only just getting comfortable with the ‘Vette going mid-engined…

There’s precious little to go on, with the video lasting just 25 seconds. In it, the camouflaged C8 tester is seen drifting around in the snow. That sounds fun enough on its own, but check out the footage of the front wheels spinning before the rears. Yep, the electrified Corvette is AWD. Chevrolet won’t talk whether this is a regular or plug-in hybrid powertrain yet, nor if the EV ‘Vette can roll around on nothing but electrons. Our money is on the car’s existing 6.2-liter V8 being part of the equation, however.

The video’s description states “an electrified Corvette will be available as early as next year,” which drops it right alongside the previously confirmed Blazer EV and Equinox EV. It also goes on to mention the fully-electric Corvette will follow, though no clearer timeline is listed. Whether the EV model utilizes GM’s Ultium battery tech is also unknown.

Whatever form it ends up taking, expect the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette hybrid to debut next year. We’ll have more details over the coming months.

