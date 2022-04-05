Lexus RZ EV Set to Debut April 20th Complete with a Yoke

AutoGuide.com

The brand has once again teased the debut of the upcoming Lexus RZ EV vehicle.

Two pictures have been released, with one giving another preview of the EV’s front end. But the more interesting image showcases the RZ’s interior. Front and centre is a yoke-like steering wheel, which would be a first for the manufacturer assuming it makes it to production. The interior appears to be very driver focused and features a central control knob on the centre console.

No other details have been released at this time, but the vehicle is slated to debut Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 6 a.m. ET. Once officially revealed, all details on the new RZ can be found here.

