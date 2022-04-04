New 2023 Honda HR-V Debuts with a More Conventional Look

AutoGuide.com

Honda has taken the wraps off of the new 2023 Honda HR-V.

The new subcompact SUV is built on the recently introduced Honda Civic platform. It features a longer wheelbase as well as an increased width. The overall styling of the vehicle is more traditional than the outgoing HR-V, looking more the part of a conventional SUV. Honda claims it has a bold new grille, and for better or worse, we can’t argue with the brand on that.

Other than highlighting the front and rear LED lights as well as the built in rear-spoiler, not much else has been revealed about the new 2023 Honda HR-V. Being a Civic-based vehicle, expect either the 2.0-liter four-cylinder or 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine to reside under the hood. Whatever makes the final cut, it will most likely paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission with the choice of all-wheel drive.

Honda will trickle out more details over the coming months, prior to the vehicle going on sale this summer.