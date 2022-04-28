Toyota GR Supra Manual. That’s the Post.

AutoGuide.com

In a move that’s not Supra surprising, Toyota‘s iconic sports car will once again be available with a manual transmission.

Starting with the 2023 model year, all six-cylinder versions of the GR Supra can be equipped with a newly designed six-speed manual transmission. This should have fans of Toyota’s performance coupe beemering with joy. It should also help quiet the critics that have long denied the Supra sports car status due its lack of a manual and/or dual clutch transmission option.

Since the new transmission is designed exclusively for the inline-six engine, it will be available on the 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and A91 models. In fact, the latter will now be a manual-only model. More than just equipping the car with a new transmission, many of aspects of the Supra have been modified to maximize performance and enjoyment from the new stick shift.

The brakes and traction control system have been programmed to help ensure the Supra can accelerate in slick surfaces. They’ve also been optimize to maximize cornering performance in both wet and dry conditions. The rear-end gearing has been shortened to improve acceleration, going from a 3.15 ratio in automatic-equipped GR Supras to 3.46 in manual models.

The engine management system has been programmed to optimize engine torque between both upshifts and downshifts. It’s a system Toyota calls Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) which can be disengaged if desired.

More GR Supra Changes for 2023

But the changes to the GR Supra for 2023 are more extensive than just the addition of a manual transmission. Regardless of which transmission is selected, all six-cylinder vehicles receive an active rear sport differential as standard equipment. The suspension is retuned with recalibrated shock absorbers aimed to improve ride comfort as well as roll balance. Even the electric power steering performance has been tweaked.

A cool new feature is the Hairpin+ function. When driving up hill through tight bends at a gradient of 5% or more, this system will allow more wheel-spin. The goal is to keep engine speeds up as well as increase fun. And while discussing wheel-spin, there’s a new Anti-Roll Program (ARP) for the GR Supra. Its main function is to help reduce instances of snap oversteer that can overwhelm the stability control system. ARP is designed to intervene earlier to help prevent moments that may ultimately lead to an untimely and expensive bill at the local bodyshop.

But if getting the GR Supra a little out of shape the name of the game, there’s Track mode. It will allow for drifting, but helps to keep the car form over rotating thanks to specific engine and torque control.

Expect to see the 2023 Toyota GR Supra on sale later this year.

