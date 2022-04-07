Why Galvanized Brake Pads Are the Right Choice for Your EV

AutoGuide.com

Aside from getting rid of your fuel bill, one of the big benefits of an electric car is when it comes to trips to the service center. Less maintenance and less use of your brake pads mean you’re saving money even beyond the cost of fuel. But because your EV uses your brakes differently than a conventional vehicle, your EV has potential service issues that a gas car might not. Here’s what that problem is, why it happens, and why NRS-EV galvanized brake pads are the right choice for your EV.

With no oil changes, no timing belts, and most of the other expensive upkeep of an internal combustion system eliminated, your EV won’t spend much time on the lift at your mechanic’s shop for maintenance. Regenerative braking, a system that allows EVs to use their electric motors to slow the car instead of conventional brakes is a big part of that. But this does add a new issue EV owners should be aware of.

Gas-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs use their hydraulic brakes every time they stop. As part of stopping, they turn your vehicle’s forward motion into heat where the brake pads meet the rotors. Those brake pads are designed to wear, shedding particles of material every single time they’re used to help dissipate the intense heat. After 40-50,000 miles, or just a few years of driving, the pads are worn out and need to be replaced.

An EV, plug-in hybrid, and even a conventional hybrid, all use their electric motors to handle nearly all of the vehicle’s braking. Using their electric motor to generate electricity instead of powering the wheels, they turn the motion of the vehicle into heat and electricity, using that to electricity help recharge the battery and recapture some of the energy used to get you moving.

Because EVs don’t use their brakes in most driving situations, the brake pads don’t get hot or grind against the brake rotors. While that means the brake pads can last longer, it also introduces new problems.

Brake pads live close to the road, so they see some of the worst conditions your vehicle sees. Water, mud, dirt, and road salt are all being thrown at your brake pads every time you drive. This creates an environment that is the perfect place for corrosion to thrive. Just look at your brake rotors after a rainstorm to see how quickly your brakes can form rust.

With a conventional car, truck, or SUV, this isn’t usually a problem. Everyday driving and using your brakes creates heat that dries out the water very quickly. Because the pads wear quickly, they usually wear out and need replacing before rust becomes a problem.

Your brake pads are made up of two main components. There’s the steel backing plate, which is usually given a thin coat of paint to protect it, and the pad’s friction material. The two are glued together and for most vehicles, that’s enough to last until the friction surface wears out.

On an electric vehicle, brake pads can last for years. If they’re kept dry and away from dirt, mud, and road salt, that is. On your EV, driving down the road, the mild steel of conventional brake pads begins to rust.

When metal begins to rust, it begins to separate in layers and it begins to expand. This affects your pads in two ways.

First, the backing plate itself expands, separates into layers, and eventually starts to flake and fall apart. When this happens, your brake calipers will struggle to push the pads against the brake rotors. So when you do need them for an emergency stop, they might not work properly. The rust and corrosion can also cause the pads to stay pressed against the rotors at all times, adding drag that can cause brake failure and will reduce your electric range.

Second, because the pad material is glued to the backing plate, an expanding and rusting backing plate forces the two pieces apart. It’s called brake pad delamination. Your brake pad, the material that does the actual braking in a full-brake stop, is now cracked. If the pad material is not attached to the backing plate, it can’t work properly, and you may have trouble stopping in an emergency or when regenerative braking is reduced – like with a full battery or in severe cold weather.

Your pads then need to be replaced, even if the friction material is almost as thick as new.

These prematurely failed brake pads are also an environmental hazard. Parts that should have plenty of life but fail and end up in landfills contribute to increased waste and pollution. Making new pads uses up precious resources and increases carbon emissions, the very things you bought your EV to avoid.

The solution is brake pads that are designed for the unique needs of electric and hybrid vehicles.

NRS-EV brakes use multiple techniques that set them apart and make them the ideal replacement pads for your EV.

While traditional brake pads are painted steel, NRS-EV brake pads are galvanized steel.

Galvanizing steel means coating it with a protective layer of zinc. The steel backing plates are dipped in molten zinc, which then coats the backing plates and gives them durable protection against the elements.

Galvanized steel resists rust and corrosion from water, dirt, salt, and debris. Even dipped in saltwater, galvanized steel can survive for years. In normal automotive conditions, it can last for decades without rusting. Modern car bodies are coated with this zinc layer, part of the extensive corrosion protection automakers use that helps new vehicles last for many years without severe rust, even in the worst conditions.

NRS pads will never rust, making sure that they don’t fail before they wear out, but the company has taken even more steps to make these the right pads for your EV.

Even without corrosion, brake pad friction material glued to the backing plate can separate with time and heat cycles. NRS galvanized brake pads use a patented technology that completely changes how the pad material and backing plates come together.

It’s also called NRS, and it uses special hooks that are built into the backing plate. Hundreds of hooks grip deep into the friction surface of NRS Galvanized brake pads, making sure that the pads never delaminate.

Corrosion and friction material separation are the two biggest killers of brake pads after normal wear. On your EV or hybrid, they’re the leading reason brake pads need to be replaced prematurely because on your EV they may never wear out. The zinc coating on NRS-EV Galvanized brake pads prevents corrosion while the patented attachment system makes sure the pads can’t separate over time This twin-punch of innovation make sure that NRS galvanized brake pads last much longer on your electric or hybrid car, truck or SUV.

Galvanized brake pads like NRS-EV brakes will last longer, letting you use the entire friction layer before they need to be replaced. That lowers your cost of ownership and is better for the planet. It’s why galvanized brake pads are the right choice for your EV.