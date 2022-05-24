2023 Honda CR-V Preview Drops Ahead of Debut

AutoGuide.com

Honda is on a mission to significantly update the brand’s SUV portfolio this year, continuing with the 2023 Honda CR-V Preview.

Already we have witnessed the debut of an all-new Honda HR-V which will be on sale soon. Now the manufacturer is teasing the next model in line to receive an update, the compact CR-V. Minimal information was given about the new model, other than the following blurb:

“Rugged and sophisticated design. Increased versatility. A more advanced hybrid system for a sportier driving experience and more capability.”

The part that has us the most intrigued is the better hybrid system. Will the CR-V finally receive a plug-in hybrid edition to compete with the Toyota RAV4 Prime and the Hyundai Tucson Plug-in? We will have to wait and see. For now, Honda has only released these teaser images, but more should revealed soon as the vehicle goes on sale later this summer.

