2023 Toyota GR Corolla: Driving on the Track and Dirt With Ken Gushi

AutoGuide.com

First, Toyota announced it would launch a high-performance hatchback. Then, it really delivered!

While no journalists have driven the car yet, we were able to get our hands on the highly anticipated 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and we thought of no better way to put it through its paces, than handing it off to Formula Drift Toyota factory driver, Ken Gushi.

Given the nature of this beast, especially considering its 4-wheel drive capabilities and 300-hp engine, we drove it not only on the track at Willow Springs, but also in the California desert, on the off-road trails of Dove Springs OHV park in the California desert.

For a full look (and listen) of the new GR Corolla, plus a few tips and tricks for driving on the dirt and the track, check out the video below!

Get the Flash Player to see this player.