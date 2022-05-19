2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition Celebrates Quarter Century of Minivan

AutoGuide.com

Toyota will limit Sienna 25th Anniversary production to just 2,525 units.

To mark the silver anniversary of the Sienna, Toyota on Thursday revealed the 2023 Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition. The special model boasts a unique blend of features, and will be limited to 2,525 units in the US.

This special edition uses the sporty-looking XSE model as its base. That means a more aggressive front bumper, attractive 20-inch split-five-spoke wheels in a dark gray, and a smattering of black trim, including the badges, mirror caps, and antenna fin. A unique 25th Anniversary badge marks out the special edition, which is available in an appropriate silver, as well as white.

Pop the front doors open and you’ll find illuminated kick plates and 25th Anniversary floor mats. The special edition includes the XSE Plus Package as standard, which adds in the 12-speaker JBL sound system, navigation, wireless charging, and a 1,500-watt converter. On top of that, the 25AE also pilfers some goodies from the Limited trim, including memory seats, steering column, and mirrors, plus the ottomans for the Super Long-Slide second row seats. These shift fore and aft a full 25 inches.

Toyota is also dropping its new Toyota Audio multimedia system into every 2023 Sienna. We’re big fans of it here at AutoGuide, as the system is faster, prettier, and capable of accurate voice commands. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which includes automated emergency braking, lane keep assist, road sign assist, auto high beams, and full-range adaptive cruise control, is also standard across the board.

All 2023 Siennas continue to employ Toyota’s hybrid powertrain. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder works in tandem with a brace of electric motors, providing 245 combined horsepower. Front-drive models are capable of 36 mpg combined according to the EPA; optional AWD drops that figure to 35 mpg. The 25th Anniversary Edition is available with either.

After over 2.2 million units sold since 1998, the Sienna is back on top of the minivan class, outselling all its competitors in 2021. As for the 2023 model, including the 25th Anniversary Edition, Toyota has yet to reveal pricing. We don’t expect much of a shift, however, with the special edition likely slotting in just below the Limited.

