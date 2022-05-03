Find the Right Motor Oil for Your Vehicle with Liqui Moly

AutoGuide.com

There was a time when motor oil was motor oil. The engine in your car or truck was built with low stresses in mind, with wider tolerances and the expectation that it would have to be overhauled and rebuilt well before the odometer rolled over into six-digits. Today, the engine in your car, truck, or SUV is vastly more complicated than ever before. Turbochargers, variable valve timing, cylinder deactivation, and the expectation that it will live and perform for hundreds of thousands of miles while making more power and using less fuel.

It is more important than ever to make sure you have the right motor oil for your vehicle. Not just the right oil weight (like 5W30), but an oil that meets or exceeds the specifications of the automaker for additives and performance. To resist wear and tear, and for long service life with modern extended oil change intervals.

Oil viscosity (that 5W30 or similar number) is simply a measure of how the oil flows when cold and hot. It doesn’t tell you how the motor oil performs against the conditions inside your engine. Don’t use the right oil specification, even if it is the right viscosity, and you can end up with oil sludge, performance and reliability-robbing deposits. Plus increased wear, problems with your emissions controls systems, and even severe engine damage.

There isn’t one motor oil specification that is the right fit for every car, truck, or SUV. Every automaker has its own specific criteria that are used when its engineers are designing an engine, transmission, and other parts. That’s why Liqui Moly offers 62 different motor oils, each one made in Germany to meet the standards and specifications different automakers demand.

Using the wrong oil is like using the wrong replacement parts for your car. Sure, the part might fit, but that doesn’t mean it is going to work properly. The problem might happen today, or it might be months later, but your vehicle will not run at its best with the wrong parts fitted.

Just how specific can a motor oil requirement be? Liqui Moly offers one motor oil, its Synthoil Race Tech GT1 oil, that is recommended specifically for BMW M cars that have naturally aspirated engines. It’s not just high-performance cars that require the right oil, though. GM vehicles have their own specifications that vary based on the model year, as do Ford and nearly every other company that builds cars or trucks.

How do you pick the right motor oil? You certainly can’t be expected to remember the dozens of different specifications. With names like Longlife-04, 229.31, and 01/502 00, it’s not easy. There are also more universal specifications like ACEA and API that need to be met. While it might be in your owner’s manual, that manual isn’t likely close by when you’re ready to order your oil.

Liqui Moly’s oil guide tells you which oil you need to use, guiding you to the right choice from the company that offers the widest range of oils, fluids, and other automotive chemicals for your vehicle.

Liqui Moly has the right motor oil to match every vehicle in the world. Its oils have approval from many automakers and fulfill the requirements of many others. But the oils go beyond just the minimum automaker specifications, with features like better cleaning performance than the minimum.

Through the Liqui Moly oil guide, you can find the right motor oil to use in your car, truck, or SUV, as well as heavy trucks, boats, and off-road and powersports engines.