Hyundai Announces Huge 5.5 Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Georgia

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric are just the start of Hyundai’s big electric push. Just recently on May 20, Hyundai officially announced plans for a 5.5 billion dollar plant in Georgia, all in the name of electrified vehicles.

According to the Associated Press, this plot of land was bought last year for 61 million US dollars by state and local officials, “with hopes of luring a major manufacturer”. It looks like they’ve succeeded, as Hyundai has plans to turn the 2,900-acre plot of land into a plant that will produce both electric vehicles, and EV batteries.

This new plant will employ more than 8,100 people and could be a huge boon to the Savannah, GA area. This Hyundai plant follows the planned 5 billion dollars Rivian plant, meant to be constructed east of Atlanta. The Hyundai plant will sit at an important intersection between Savannah, GA, and Macon, GA, but also will be quite close to the Savannah, GA port.

Governor Kemp is quoted as seeing the changes that large manufacturing has done for Southern US towns and cities, like Kia’s manufacturing plant in West Point, GA.

Hyundai has a goal of being one of the top three EV manufacturers by 2026, and this plant is one step in the way to reaching that goal. Construction should start in early 2023, all the way to 2025. It is unclear what vehicle will be produced at this plant, but Hyundai says the vehicles will be “a wide range of exciting, innovative EVs for our American customers.”

