Shipping Your Vehicle Doesn’t Have to Be Hard

Sometimes you need to get a vehicle moved across the state or across the country. It might be a rare classic ride you spent years finding, or a brand new vehicle that had the options you wanted but was a few states away. Shipping a car or a truck isn’t like shipping most packages. You can’t drop the keys at the post office and hope for the best.

What you need is a company that specializes in shipping vehicles. That understands the unique needs of transporting vehicles and can offer you customizable transport services you can rely on to make sure your vehicle arrives on time and as expected.

Customizable transport services, what’s that? Like we said up top, auto transport is more than just dropping a box off at the post office. There are some big options for you to choose from, and some important differences from vehicle to vehicle that make having customizable services key.

Have a lifted heavy-duty pickup or a lowered sports car? SGT Auto Transport can make sure you get a transporter that can handle your vehicle’s size or ride height. They can help make sure it can fit on the transport without damage.

If you’re sending a family sedan across the country, open transport is probably all you need. Those are the multi-level car carrier trucks you’ll see on highways around the country every day, moving vehicles from one place to another.

Sending something special, something more exotic? SGT can offer you enclosed vehicle transport. A covered trailer where your vehicle is protected from dirt, debris, the sun, salt, bugs, and prying eyes.

Many auto transport companies can only move your vehicle if it runs and drives. That’s because they plan to drive it onto the trailer. When you get a quote from SGT Auto Transport, you can arrange to move a non-running vehicle. Sending a vehicle without an engine to a paint shop? No problem. Buying a car that’s in serious need of restoration? That can be handled as well.

SGT Auto Transport offers vehicle transport with no upfront payment. So you don’t pay a thing until your vehicle arrives at its destination. There is also an option for a discounted price where you pay part of the booking up front and the rest on delivery. Like the transport itself, flexibility is important when it comes to payment.

While damage during transport is very unlikely, SGT Auto Transport makes sure your vehicle is fully insured from pickup until delivery just in case. The company pre-screens the transport carriers to make sure they meet all Department of Transport regulations. Insurance coverage varies based on if you pick open or closed transport as well as the cost of your vehicle, but SGT can send you the transporter’s certificate of insurance to help you make sure you’re fully protected.

In case of a claim, SGT Auto Transport has a dedicated claims department. This helps make sure any claims are resolved quickly and with less effort on your part.

Guaranteed pickup dates mean you aren’t stuck waiting around for a transporter to arrive. If you can ship on a Sunday, you can even get a discount. Last-minute and express dates are also available if you need to move a car at late notice.

Door-to-door service means your vehicle can be picked up and delivered as close as is legally possible. If the truck can get to your door, your vehicle can be dropped off there. If you can’t get to your door with a truck, SGT’s carriers can arrange the best locations possible.

Once your car or truck is loaded, you’re not kept in the dark. SGT offers 24/7 customer service to make sure there’s always someone to reach. You’ll get regular updates about your vehicle and can track your vehicle’s progress using email, phone, or even through SGT’s live chat service. Plus, driver check-ins make sure you know exactly what is happening every step of the way.

So if you’re looking to transport your vehicle, stick with a company that can do it your way. SGT Auto Transport has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has delivered more than 27,000 vehicles across the country, to Hawaii, and internationally. Let them transport yours.

Lead photo by Jacktamrong/Shutterstock.com