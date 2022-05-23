Volvo Streamlines EV Charging For Its Owners, Via The Volvo Cars App

AutoGuide.com

Never fear, Volvo is here. Recently, Volvo announced plans to make recharging a whole lot easier for anyone who owns an electric Volvo.

Coupled as a feature in the Volvo Cars app, EV Volvo owners in the US, Europe, and China, Now, natively, in-app, a driver can search for charging stations, view the charger’s availability, and even pay for service, all via the Volvo Cars app.

This is possible through a series of partnerships that integrate resources from existing charging companies and networks, all into Volvo’s app. In Europe, Volvo has partnered with Pplugsurf to provide more than 270,000 charging points across the country. In China, Volvo partnered with the three biggest charging station companies, meaning Chinese Volvos will have access to about 75 percent of all charging stations in the huge, EV-crazy country.

In the United States, Volvo has added access to more than 25,000 charging stations to the app, making things a lot easier for US-based EV Volvo drivers.

Even better, Volvo reminds us of its partnership with Starbucks. Together, the two plan on establishing a corridor of chargers from Denver to Starbucks’s home of Seattle, with chargers all installed at Starbucks stores. Each charger will be within 100 miles of each other, “ well within the battery range of Volvo Cars’ pure electric models,” Volvo states.

Right now, Volvo’s adamant that charging infrastructure is probably one of the biggest impediments to widespread adoption. This announcement further outlines Volvo’s goal of creating a strong EV infrastructure for Volvo owners and other non-Volvo EV drivers.

