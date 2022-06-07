2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition – More Flash for Ram’s Extreme Pickup

AutoGuide.com

It’s hard to think a Ram 1500 TRX isn’t extreme enough for pickup truck buyers.

With a supercharged V8 engine making 702 hp, the Ram TRX isn’t just fast, it’s one of the most capable off-road pickups on the market today. The wide-bodied truck has nearly 12-inches of ground clearance. And it includes the suspension bits and body protection one needs for some serious off-road sand dune jumping.

But what if more is desired? Good news, Ram has the answer. It’s the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition.

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition

The Sandblast Edition ensures customer’s rigs further stand out from the crowd of regular half-ton pickups. It includes an exclusive Mojave Sand exterior paint job with unique graphics and black painted 18-inch wheels with bead lock technology.

Continuing on the exterior, the bed has a spray-in liner with cargo tie downs, a bed step, and LED brake lighting on the cab roof. There is also a dual glass panoramic sunroof.

Carbon Fiber and Stitching

Inside there is contrast stitching that Ram calls Light Frost and an embroidered TRX logo on the front seat backs. There are also unique carbon fiber trim pieces as well as a steering wheel finished in leather and carbon fiber.

The center console has a TRX logo and the center screen features an image of the Mojave Sand TRX, just incase one forgets which truck they are driving. Head-up display, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and pedestrian emergency braking are all include with the Sandblast as well.

Pricing for the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandlblast Edition will just dip into the six figure range, with an asking price of $100,080 including a $1,795 destination charge. The truck will go on sale later this summer.

