Does Your High Performance EV Need High Performance Brake Pads?

If you’re driving an electric vehicle, especially a high-performance model like the Tesla Model S, its easy to get used to the one-pedal driving experience that most EVs offer. Using the electric motors to stop and slow the car is such a neat trick compared with traditional braking systems. So you might be thinking that your EV doesn’t need high performance brake pads, especially when it comes time for replacement.

Here’s why your high-performance EV really does need high-performance brake pads like NRS-EV Galvanized brake pads.

The regenerative braking system in your EV can handle most braking duties in your daily drive. Even some higher-speed stops like when traffic comes to a slow halt on the freeway is no problem for the regen system. But regenerative braking can’t handle all of your stopping needs. That’s why your EV still has a traditional hydraulic brake system, and it’s still a critical safety part.

There are a few scenarios where your EV needs its conventional brakes. Like panic stops. If you need to stop in the absolute shortest distance possible to avoid an accident, your EV will use the hydraulic brakes, old-school pads and rotors, in order to shed speed and stop your EV.

When your EV battery is fully charged, or if temperatures are too cold. In these conditions, regenerative braking can’t turn motion into electricity and slow you down that way. If you live in the hills, or on a very twisty back road, you can quickly end up needing more braking than regen alone can offer or than your EV charging system is capable of handling.

Because your high-performance EV only uses its braking system on rare occasions, when it does use them, it is extra hard on the parts. Your EV is also much heavier than an internal combustion vehicle, thanks to the battery pack and electronics that make it so efficient and silent. That extra weight is even harder on your brake pads, which need to go from cold to full application and hundreds of degrees in an instant.

With an EV, the pads can corrode much more quickly. Leading to pad failure when you need them the most. NRS uses a galvanized zinc coating that provides far more protection against corrosion. It’s the same type of corrosion protection automakers use for the car body and that companies use for metals that will live in salt water. Helping make sure there’s no rust stopping you from stopping when you suddenly need all of your brakes.

The heavy weight of your high-performance electric vehicle can shock conventional brake pads, and (along with that corrosion) can actually lead to the pad and backing separating. NRS uses a series of tiny galvanized hooks to hold the pad and backing plate together instead of the glue other pads rely on. This high-performance brake pad technology bites into the fiction surface and guarantees the pads won’t delaminate over their lifetime. Making sure you have high performance braking when you need it most.

Raw stopping power is important too, not just the corrosion-resistant backing plates. That stopping power comes largely from the brake compound. The blend of materials that are moulded together to create your brake pad. These come in low and high-performance versions as well, and if you want to stop your heavy and powerful EV in a hurry, you need a high-performance brake pad material.

NRS semi-metallic brake pads use a specially engineered premium friction surface that is designed to offer plenty of grip when they’re cold – because they’re often cold in an EV – but are suitable for even extreme track use. If they can withstand the needs of the race track, they can handle your high-performance EV heading down a mountain or making an emergency freeway stop with no drama.

NRS high-performance brake pads are capable of stopping your heavy vehicle in a shorter distance. As much as 33 feet shorter in a test from 60 miles per hour, NRS says. That’s almost two full car lengths, and can easily be the difference between a close call and a collision on the road.

You wouldn’t skip performance tires for your high-performance EV, and you didn’t skip the high-performance motor when you bought it. So don’t forget about high-performance brake pads, one of the most important parts of any vehicle. EV or not.