Enter to Win a Set of Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus Tires

Tires are the most important part of any vehicle. They are the only surface that makes contact with the road.

It’s important to have a high quality set of tires on your car for safety, performance, and peace of mind. To help you out, AutoGuide has partnered with Bridgestone to offer up a free set of the all-new Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tires. To participate in the contest, please click here. The contest ends on July 15th, so don’t delay!

With the Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus, premium touring tire comfort meets all-season confidence. With improved performance and extended mobility, the Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus gets you where you need to go safely. Its next-gen run-flat capabilities are good for up to 50 miles at up to 50 mph post-puncture. Engineered with zero-degree draft angles, it has superior gripping powers to help you excel in all the elements—stopping 40 feet shorter in snow over the original DriveGuard.

For the purposes of this promotion, the winner will receive a set of four Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tires. Before entering, please check the sizing chart below to ensure your vehicle is compatible with Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus, which is designed for select sedans and crossovers. The selected winner must provide proof of their compatible vehicle to redeem. The set of tires will be shipped to the winner. The contest is open to USA residents only.

For the official rules, restrictions, and other legalese, please click: AutoGuide.com – Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus – Rules and Regulations.