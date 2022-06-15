Auto News Enter to Win a Set of Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus Tires
Jun 15, 2022
10

Tires are the most important part of any vehicle. They are the only surface that makes contact with the road. 

It’s important to have a high quality set of tires on your car for safety, performance, and peace of mind. To help you out, AutoGuide has partnered with Bridgestone to offer up a free set of the all-new Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tires. To participate in the contest, please click here. The contest ends on July 15th, so don’t delay! 

With the Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus, premium touring tire comfort meets all-season confidence. With improved performance and extended mobility, the Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus gets you where you need to go safely. Its next-gen run-flat capabilities are good for up to 50 miles at up to 50 mph post-puncture. Engineered with zero-degree draft angles, it has superior gripping powers to help you excel in all the elements—stopping 40 feet shorter in snow over the original DriveGuard.

For the purposes of this promotion, the winner will receive a set of four Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tires. Before entering, please check the sizing chart below to ensure your vehicle is compatible with Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus, which is designed for select sedans and crossovers. The selected winner must provide proof of their compatible vehicle to redeem. The set of tires will be shipped to the winner. The contest is open to USA residents only. 

For the official rules, restrictions, and other legalese, please click: AutoGuide.com – Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus – Rules and Regulations.

10 Comments

Domingo Halog says:
June 15, 2022 at 4:01 pm

I hope to win

Reply
DANIEL SCHLAGMAN says:
June 15, 2022 at 9:04 pm

Cool!

Reply
FG Voltz says:
June 15, 2022 at 9:32 pm

Yes, I would try these Bridgestone tires.

Reply
Damone DeVaughn says:
June 16, 2022 at 5:07 pm

I need new tires badly, mine are bald on my truck 🙁

Reply
Roland says:
June 17, 2022 at 12:04 am

Ride on

Reply
Ronald Lee McKenzie says:
June 17, 2022 at 3:12 pm

Times are hard right now andI don’t really have the money to get new tires

Reply
David Bergman says:
June 17, 2022 at 4:02 pm

Be fun to have a set to tryout!

Reply
Damone DeVaughn says:
June 17, 2022 at 9:12 pm

Need a set of these

Reply
Phillip Stricklin says:
June 18, 2022 at 10:57 pm

I am fixing have to get a set of tires it would be great to win this

Reply
Roberta Saper says:
June 20, 2022 at 9:41 am

Bridgestone has an excellent reputation.

Reply
 
