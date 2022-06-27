No Need To Wait Until 2023, 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV And Bolt EV Are Already Discounted

AutoGuide.com

It turns out, that you don’t have to wait till next year to get a deeply discounted Chevrolet electric car. Now, Chevy is throwing cash on the hood of the 2022 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV that is equivalent to the 2023 price cuts.

A few weeks ago, Chevrolet announced deep price cuts on the 2023 versions of its Bolt EV and Bolt EUV electric cars. The Bolt EV and EUV got price cuts of $5,900 and $6,300 respectively, making them some of the cheapest full EV options on the market. There’s no need to wait until next year, because Chevrolet’s put cash on the hood for the Bolt EV and EUV.

As first noticed by users on the Chevy Bolt Reddit page, users noticed the deep discounts days after the 2023 pricing announcements. At least anecdotally, we have noticed that many dealers haven’t specified the new pricing on many listings, but a few have. According to the Chevrolet website, both the EV and EUV have a $5,900 and $6,300 cashback offer, so as long as the delivery is completed by July 5.

Aside from pricing, there isn’t much difference between the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV, and the 2023 model year vehicles. Both model years come with a 65 kWh battery capable of at least 240 miles no matter which vehicle one chooses. Unfortunately, neither the 2022 nor 2023 cars are eligible for US federal $7,500 electric vehicle tax credits. Despite that, the Chevy Bolt lineup remains a solid choice for those in search of a not-so-expensive, long-range EV.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.