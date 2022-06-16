Polestar 5 Prototype Will Debut At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

AutoGuide.com

Polestar’s bringing two speedy electric sedans to the Goodwood Festival Of Speed this year. First, it’ll show off the Polestar 2 BST sports edition, but also, the brand is bringing a fully camouflaged, Polestar 5 sports sedan prototype.

Granted, both models will be on display at the June 23 show, but this marks the first time the Polestar 5 has been seen by outside eyes, albeit in prototype form. The prototype Polestar 5, along with the Polestar 2 BST, will make several runs up the hill, over the course of the show.

Not many details are yet known of the Polestar 5, but it’s expected to fall along similar lines of Polestar’s Precept concept car. The Polestar 5 is expected to be a super-fast, GT electric sedan, that will serve as the flagship of the Sino-Swedish brand.

Polestar says that the debut of this car is just the latest in the brand’s history of using the Goodwood Festival of Speed as a backdrop to debut a new model. In 2018, the brand previewed the Polestar 1, and in 2021, the brand showed off the experimental Polestar 2. In fact, both of those vehicles will be present at this year’s festival, and will also make at least one jaunt up the hill. The rest of the Polestar lineup will be on display, and available for attendees to get hands-on experience with the brand’s EV lineup.

No one’s seen the full production Polestar 5, but the production model is expected to go on sale by 2024.

