Tesla Prices Suddenly Increase Across Lineup, By A Lot

AutoGuide.com

In an era where GM announced significant price cuts to its Bolt EV and EUV electric cars, Tesla has done just the opposite, and quietly raised the prices on basically every model in its lineup.

As reported on by Electrek, Tesla’s raised the price on nearly every model, some by as much as $6,000. We start out with the Model 3, the base model single motor Long Range jumped from $54,490 to $57,990, a $2,500 price increase. Then, the Model Y Long Range jumped $3,000, but the Model Y performance only increased by $2,000. Non-Plaid Model S’s are now a whopping $5,000 more expensive, and non-Plaid Model X’s are an eye-watering $6,000 more expensive.

These price increases happened overnight, with no warning. Previously, Tesla blamed price hikes on supply chain issues, but thus far the company has been siled on these latest price increases. CEO Elon Musk has yet to address the price hikes, either via Twitter, or some other form of Tesla correspondence.

This news seems to fly contrary to every OEM aiming to introduce a low-cost, mass-produced EV. In theory, that EV would have been the Model 3, which was promised to be $35,000 for a base model, way back in 2018. Now, after years of price hikes, a base model Tesla Model 3, is more than $49,000, including the destination fee. By comparison, the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV will start $26,595, including destination. Hopefully, Elon Musk will soon give us clarity as to why Teslas are more expensive now.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.