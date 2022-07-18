GM Aims to Surpass Tesla in EV Sales by 2025

AutoGuide.com

Mary Barra stands behind her words. She insists that GM electric vehicles will outsell Tesla by the end of the decade.

In an interview with the Associated Press, GM’s CEO Mary Barra reiterated the trials, tribulations, and challenges that the auto manufacturing behemoth faces in the near future. Last year, GM only sold about 25,000 EVs in the United States, compared to more than 350,000 shifted by Tesla.

Barra is quoted as saying that in order to reach that 50% of EV market share, automakers must aggressively get to the $30,000 to $35,000 range. Chevrolet in particular has deeply cut pricing on the Bolt EV and EUV, but the brand has two more offerings in the wings next year. Soon, the Bolt line will be joined by a fully electric Equinox and Blazer, which in theory, should get more regular folks behind the wheel of an EV. By comparison, the Model 3 is Tesla’s cheapest offering, which is more than $46,000 – not including the near obligatory set of semi-autonomous features that drive the price up.

Still, Barra admits that the high entry cost, somewhat precarious economy and neverending supply chain problems hurt GM’s quest to rule the EV world. Barra is attempting to simplify things, like, by purchasing semiconductor manufacturers, and simplifying how many variants of the chips are used.

Barra continues on, reaffirming GM’s plans in China, and cooperation with SAIC, despite the Chinese joint venture requirement having ended. Despite exiting Europe entirely when it sold Opel and Vauxhall to PSA, Barra wants to reenter Europe, with its line of electric cars. Add in the corporation’s big push with Cruise, the EV, and autonomous driving ride-hailing service, it shows that Barra’s really pulling out all of the stops. GM aims to sell only electric passenger cars by 2035, and Barra might just be the person to reach that goal.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.