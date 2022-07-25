How to Personalize and Protect Your Ride with BaseLayer

AutoGuide.com

Of all the things we do to protect our cars – clear coats, waxes, transparent films, car covers, and so on – none are so consistently overlooked as floor mats and liners. Case in point: you probably had no idea where that sentence was going until it ended. But think about it: summer or winter, day or night, garage-parked or out in the driveway, your floor mats are always there, providing your carpeting’s only line of defense against dirt, mud, slush, rainwater, and spilled beverages. An ideal set of floor liners is shaped to catch and contain spills, safely holding them away from your carpeting until you can deal with the spill later, and as far as your resale value goes, they’re one of the best investments you can make in your ride.

The aftermarket vehicle floor liner market has long been dominated by just a couple of brands, but now there’s a new kid on the block, hungry to prove itself with attractively priced, thoughtfully designed vehicle floor liners designed and manufactured right in the USA: BaseLayer. BaseLayer offers up top-notch cut-to-fit floor liners as well as custom-fit liners for a couple of hot-selling vehicle models, with additional custom-fit models on the way.

Despite its brief time on the market, BaseLayer floor liners have already made an impression on the market, most notably with their fun, distinctive bright pink cut-to-fit liners. Bold, playful colors are something of a rarity in the world of automotive floor liners, and if you do manage to find a set, they’re often from a company whose reputation is a bit mixed, or they’re simply vanity accessories that offer little real carpet protection. Getting a big nod on TikTok within your first two years on the market, from a content creator totally unaffiliated with the brand – that’s an honor. BaseLayer is also an official sponsor of National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

For us vehicle owners who aren’t too keen on pink, don’t worry; BaseLayer floor liners are also available in black.

But apart from offering a bright, cheery color that not too many other quality floor liner manufacturers would bother with, BaseLayer is a welcome newcomer in the market for plenty of other reasons, too. The company uses only automotive grade TPEs and TPOs – or Thermoplastic Elastomers and Thermoplastic Olefins, for you chemistry nerds – in their designs. That may sound like gibberish to most of us, but the important thing to know is that the floor liners are latex-free, fully recyclable, and most important of all, they don’t produce any offensive odors. You can buy a brand new set, plop them down in your vehicle, and leave your car to bake in the sun, and they still won’t stink up your interior.

What’s more, BaseLayer offers a lifetime limited warranty on their floor liners – along with all of their other products, like storage organizers. When installed correctly and used appropriately in the original vehicle for which they were intended, BaseLayer’s products are guaranteed against tearing or breaking for life. On the off chance you do have an issue, so long as you can provide registration and proof of purchase, BaseLayer will repair or replace the product for free.

Finally, BaseLayer automotive floor liners are, simply put, really well designed and manufactured. They all have functional-while-attractive tread patterns that catch liquids and help your feet maintain their grip even when wet, and they’re injection-molded in the company’s US-based production facility for consistently high quality. Custom-fit floor liners, which as of this writing are available for the Ford F-150 and Honda CR-V, all have a tall integrated lip around the outside to catch and contain spills, along with a very sharp-looking high-density tread pattern that can instantly lift the cabin appeal of any ride. We’ll be watching closely to see which vehicle models get their own dedicated custom-fit floor liners in the future.

In short, newcomer BaseLayer is shaking up the aftermarket vehicle floor liner segment by hitting on all the most important qualities that a good liner should have: pizzazz, thoughtful design, and excellent quality with consistent manufacturing and the best materials available.

To see BaseLayer’s lineup of floor liners for yourself, or to check out their range of in-car storage organizers, head to BaseLayerLabs.com.