High fuel prices are here, and while the pain at the pump might ease slightly, spending more on keeping your car running than you need to is always something to avoid. There are plenty of tips on ways to use less fuel, from proper tire inflation to driving everywhere under the speed limit. Liqui Moly can help save you money by reducing some of the hidden costs of driving your car or truck. The costs of maintenance and the costs of skipping service to try and save some cash.

What do we mean?

Every time you drive your vehicle, deposits build up inside. That’s on nearly every part of the system, but some deposits have more impact than others. Like the deposits that gasoline leaves on your fuel injectors. Over time, these deposits change how your fuel injectors spray fuel into your engine. lowering efficiency and requiring more fuel to get the same performance.

Liqui Moly’s Head of Research and Development, David Kaiser, describes the effects: “It’s a very gradual process, so the driver usually won’t notice that fuel consumption is increasing.” He said: “In addition, more and more combustion residue is created, thereby exacerbating the problem.”

The solution is Jectron fuel additive from Liqui Moly. This fuel injector cleaner gradually removes built-up deposits from fuel injectors and the rest of the fuel system. This restores your car’s original fuel economy and engine performance. It can also lower the potential for failures. Kaiser says that clean injectors have a lower risk of suffering a failure. With the price of modern direct injectors nearing four figures apiece, this can really add up.

Liqui Moly doesn’t suggest changing your oil early to save money, but the German oil and automotive chemical company does have some suggestions when your next change is due.

Liqui-Moly’s Pro-Line Engine Flush is designed to be added immediately before your next oil change. This cleaner has a combination of ingredients that are designed to dissolve and then grab onto all of the chemical deposits that can build up inside your engine. From fuel that has seeped past rings to broken-down and burned oil, Liqui Moly Engine Flush can help remove them all.

The engine flush is then drained along with your used engine oil, taking the performance-robbing deposits along with it.

“Deposits in the oil circuit hamper the proper sealing of the engine, contributing to a higher level of fuel consumption,” says Kaiser. “They also increase the risk of technical failures, resulting in repairs that could have been avoided.”

It’s tempting to try and save a buck by picking up the cheapest motor oil on the shelf. But with modern engines, that can cost you a whole lot more down the road. Most automakers today have extremely demanding standards and requirements for motor oil. They have their own standards like BMW’s LL, GM’s DEXOS, and more.

Kaiser says that “nowadays oil is like a liquid component that has to be precision-matched to the engine. Putting in the wrong oil is like fitting the wrong replacement part. The consequences range from increased wear and deposits in the oil circuit to problems with exhaust gas aftertreatment systems and even major engine damage.” The wrong oil can lead to lubrication-related failures or even pre-ignition (also called detonation) in your engine.

Liqui Moly offers motor oils to meet nearly every automaker’s specifications. On the company’s website, the Liqui Moly oil guide tells you exactly what oil is the right one for your vehicle. All of the company’s motor oils are made in Germany and it offers the right oil viscosity for nearly every vehicle, new or old.

Even after your oil change, Liqui Moly can help. Cera Tec is a wear protection additive that is meant to protect your engine from the inside out. It adds a ceramic layer that reduces friction inside the engine. Less friction means less wear, helping to prevent expensive repairs down the road. Less friction also means less fuel consumption, which can potentially save you money right away.

While Liqui Moly’s engine treatment and oil products can help restore performance and fuel economy, it’s the long-term effects the company leans on. Because avoiding repairs and extending the life of your car, truck, or SUV will save you far more than a slight increase at the pumps.