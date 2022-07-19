You Could Win 2 Incredible Corvettes!

AutoGuide.com

There’s not much better than the idea of winning a Corvette…except maybe winning two of them. But that’s exactly what the folks at Dream Giveaway are giving people a chance to do.

The annual Corvette Dream Giveaway is back for 2022 and the grand prize is bigger and better than ever. The winner will take home a brand new 2022 Corvette Stingray and a classic 1965 Big-Block Corvette Sting Ray.

But that’s not all. The winner also takes home an $8,500 gift card from Backyard Buddy Lifts for a Backyard Buddy “Wide Buddy” car lift. Finally, Dream Giveaway will also pay $40,000 for the taxes!

How to Enter

So how, exactly, can you give yourself a chance to win this incredible prize package? First, head over to Win the Vettes. From there, you can make a donation to win. All donations support New Beginnings Children’s Homes, which you can learn about here. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win! With the AutoGuide promo code, you get double the entries for every donation of $25 or more.

About the 2022 Corvette Stingray

The 2022 Corvette Stingray will come with mods from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, BBS Wheels, Corsa Exhaust and Continental Tire. The special ordered C8 comes dressed in striking Red Mist Metallic paint on the exterior and Adrenaline Red and Black premium leather interior.

Additionally, the 2022 Stingray comes loaded with factory options like the Z51 Performance Package, Performance Suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, and Front Lift Adjustable Height. Dream Giveaway also had GM do a wing delete for a streamlined and exotic appearance.

Remember those mods? Those include an LPE tuned 530hp with carbon fiber engine bay design kit, specially tuned throttle body, performance exhaust (by Corsa) and a lowering kit. Matte bronze C1-R BBS wheels come wrapped with Continental Extreme Contact for a mix of stunning style and road-grabbing performance.

Learn more about the 2022 Corvette Stingray here.

About the 1965 Big-Block Corvette Sting Ray

What can we say about the legendary big-block 1965 Sting Ray? This car was special-ordered by a General Motors Zone Office back in 1965 to show the world the 396ci/425hp V-8 engine in the Corvette.

“If you’re looking for a perfect midyear Corvette with a stunning, no-expense-spared restoration, this is it,” says Dream Giveaway.

This jaw-dropping work of art is dressed in Milano Maroon paint with a matching dark red/maroon interior. You’d be hard-pressed to find a nicer stock-restored midyear Corvette.

Learn more about the 1965 Big-Block Corvette Sting Ray here.

Remember, click here for double tickets on every donation of $25 or more and there’s no limit how many times you can enter. Somebody will win so it may as well be you, right?